College Sports

Sports Views: A&M-C's move to Southland Conference generates plenty of buzz

By David Claybourn
The Herald-Banner
The Herald-Banner
 8 days ago
Texas A&M University-Commerce’s official announcement on Tuesday that the Lions are leaving the Lone Star Conference for the Southland Conference left me with mixed feelings.

I’m happy that the Lions are moving up from NCAA Division II to I and will be facing a different lineup of teams in the Southland. They’ll become an official member of the Southland on July 1, 2022 and will begin a four-year transition from II to I.

I’m also a little sad that they’ll be leaving a conference they’ve been in as a founding member since 1931. They’ve got strong rivalries with teams in the LSC that date back many years.

“It is a distinct honor to join the Southland Conference,” said Texas A&M-Commerce President Mark J. Rudin. “This decision was made with feedback from several key constituent groups at the university — led by our student body leadership. Careful and thoughtful consideration was given to assessing the opportunity to compete at the highest level of intercollegiate athletics. As we finalized our decision, it became evident that this exciting initiative is squarely aligned with our institutional mission to Educate, Discover and Achieve.”

The buzz about the Lions’ decision has really been something. The news leaked out on Friday about their possible departure from the LSC and since then there’s been a lot of activity on social media and in print about A&M-Commerce and the Lions, which is a good thing.

They’ll be playing some new teams in the Southland and against some former foes.

In football for example, the Lions played current Southland Conference member Incarnate Word four times from 2010-2013, Northwestern Louisiana all through the 1930s, 1980s and as late as 1995 and Southeastern Louisiana several times in the 1960s and as late as 1983.

Houston Baptist didn’t start football until 2013 so the Lions don’t have a history against that team.

They also don’t have a history of playing Nicholls State and McNeese State of Louisiana in the modern era in any sports.

The Lions have played Texas A&M-Corpus Christi a couple of times in women’s basketball so that won’t be a new rivalry.

New Orleans will also be a new opponent for the Lions in the various sports.

The Lions will be working up schedules for next year and beyond so right now I don’t know which current LSC members they’ll be keeping on future schedules as a non-conference opponent. Division I teams don’t play too many Division II opponents though they usually keep a couple on the schedule.

I’d hate to see the Lions not continue the Chennault Cup series with Texas A&M-Kingsville in football or not play Midwestern State or Angelo State or West Texas A&M in football and other sports.

That regional softball tournament series in Commerce with West Texas A&M this past spring was exciting to watch. The winner, West Texas A&M, went on to win the national championship.

I’m sure the Lions won’t miss the long trips to Western and Eastern New Mexico and to Laredo to play Texas A&M-International.

Travel shouldn’t be so bad for the Southland. Southland commissioner Tom Burnett pointed out on Tuesday that it is the only NCAA Division I conference with all members in the Central time zone.

I’ve followed the LSC for as long as I can remember. My mother graduated from Texas A&I and I graduated from Southwest Texas State when both were members in the LSC. I’ve been writing about the Lions and the LSC since 1976. So yeah, I’ll miss seeing LSC games in Commerce.

But change is inevitable in college athletics. The Southland lost several universities within the past year before the Lions’ announcement.The LSC’s been losing and adding teams in recent years. And look what’s happening to the Big 12, Southeastern and other conference around the U.S.

So the Lions’ transition will be something to watch and keep up with. That’s for sure.

David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.

#Lone Star Conference#Football#College Athletics#Texas A M#Sports Views#Lions#The Southland Conference#Ncaa Division Ii#Lsc#Texas A M Commerce#Houston Baptist#Nicholls State#Mcneese State
The Herald-Banner

The Herald-Banner

Greenville, TX
Media Account for The Herald-Banner

