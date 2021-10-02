Green Valley rallies for reproductive rights
Green Valley’s Rally for Reproductive Rights spilled onto all four corners of Esperanza and La Canada on Saturday morning. Organized locally by alliance4action, the rally was among more than 600 taking place in cities and towns across the nation this weekend protesting restrictions on abortion access in Texas, and voicing support for Roe v. Wade, which faces its toughest legal challenge to-date in the upcoming U.S. Supreme Court term.www.gvnews.com
