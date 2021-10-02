CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail Review: Paul’s Fine Wine & Spirits

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNayan and Niri Patel were food franchise owners when they decided to switch gears and invest in an entirely different business venture, purchasing Paul’s Fine Wine & Spirits in 2011. The husband-and-wife team was familiar with the area and its customer base already, since they owned Subway franchises in Cumberland and nearby Lincoln and Taunton. “We lived locally, so we knew the town; we felt comfortable, so it was a no-brainer doing business in town,” said Nayan Patel. “We knew the people, they knew us.”

Review: Wines of Stone Castle, 2021 Releases

Stone Castle is a winery from a region that’s new to me: Kosovo. The Balkan operation has been producing wines here in the Rahovec Valley since 1953, though many of its varietal choices tend to run toward offerings that American drinkers may find quite familiar. Let’s taste three new releases.
Review: Wines of Ancient Peaks, 2021 Releases

Ancient Peaks is a Paso Robles winery with a collection of wines that run the gamut of classic California styles. Today we look at two recent bottlings, including one from its second label, One Stone. 2020 Ancient Peaks Chardonnay Paso Robles Santa Margarita Ranch – A clean and classic representation...
Oceanstate Offers New Wines, Hard Teas and Craft Spirits

Oceanstate Wine & Spirits expands its wines, ready-to-drink and spirits with new offerings from Zilzie Wines, Masq Organic Hard Tea and Mythology Distillery. Zilzie Wines is a family-owned, sustainable Australian winery with exceptional parcels of fruit from some of Australia’s best known wine regions, including the Adelaide Hills, Barossa, Coonawarra and Yarra Valley. In the early 1980s, Ian and Roslyn Forbes converted a small patch of the Zilzie property to Chardonnay vines, with the first vintage crushed in 2000; now the brand is sold across the world. Masq takes “mindful drinking to the next level” with unique sparkling alcoholic beverages that are made with all-natural, organic ingredients. Mythology Distillery was founded in Colorado by three state natives based on the philosophy that “We each form our own mythology through travel, connecting with others and our experiences,” hence its namesake brand line of spirits.
Retail Focus: Wine Clubs

Independent retailers across the country share their tips for running a profitable subscription-based wine club. In addition to adding robust ecommerce platforms and enhanced delivery programs, retailers have found opportunity in creating subscription wine clubs. While a subscription-based model may seem like a stream of easy money, launching one and...
Review: Ammunition Wines, Bourbon, and Rye

Windsor, California-based Daylight Wine & Spirits is a rare operation that includes both winemaking and distillation operations. The two are interlinked: Its recent whiskeys are sourced products (both from MGP) that are finished in Daylight’s own wine barrels. Everything is bottled under the brand name of Ammunition (with some spin-off labels also in the mix). Today we look at three wines and two whiskeys from the operation. Let’s pop some corks!
Wine and Spirits Store Saint Goose Opens in Franklin

Saint Goose, a new wine and spirits store, opened in downtown Franklin at 134 Second Avenue North in the former Onyx and Alabaster location. They state on social media, “We believe wine and whiskey are important elements of celebrations. They are used to toast special occasions, enhance the taste of a meal, and take communion, but also just to share with your friends after work or partner after the kids go to bed.”
Which trends are set to shape the coming months in spirits & wine? – focus

Already established in beer, low- & no-alcohol has started to take hold in spirits and wine. Although hard seltzer has been the main beneficiary, the sector is expected to see its growth rate slow: Witness The Boston Beer Co’s inventory write-off of its Truly alcoholic sparkling water brand earlier this month.
Wyoming Valley Art League plans ‘Fine Taste, Fine Wine!’ event for Nov. 4

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Wyoming Valley Art League announced on Tuesday its ‘Fine Taste, Fine Wine!’ event, set for Thursday, Nov. 4. The event will raise funds for the art league through a wine, beer and restaurant showcase from a number of local venues. Held at the WVAL Circle Center of the Arts, the event will take place between 6 and 8 p.m. that night, and it will feature art, live music and, of course, delicious food and drink. Tickets are on sale now at wyomingvalleyartleague.org. Appearing in the photo are, from left: Allison Maslow, gallery director, Don Armstrong, president, Margie Bryant, past president, Robert Husty, Bob Borwick, event co-chair. Seated, Patricia McMahon Lacey and Kathleen Kroll, event chair.
REVIEW: The NEW Dish that Might Surprise You at EPCOT’s Food & Wine Festival

There’s a whole lot to experience at the 2021 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival!. Between the food booths, merchandise, and activities, you could spend days just checking out everything there is to see throughout EPCOT. We’ve already shared FULL reviews of every single booth at this year’s festival (save for the booths that haven’t opened yet). But now, a brand NEW dish has arrived at one of the food booths and we just had to go check it out!
New Ramona winery combines fine wines and panoramic views

Sunrise Vineyards, a new winery opening in Ramona, will offer a panoramic view of Ramona Valley, the Cuyamaca mountains and the grasslands when it opens Oct. 30. Owners Lawrence Graham and his wife, Ann Marie Fowler, are working on the final details to get ready for the opening. They said they expect to offer nine different wines to guests.
SLO Coast Wine History: A Pioneering Spirit

San Luis Obispo Coast Wine Collective — When you talk to early winery owners of the SLO Coast Wine region, there is a pioneering spirit that shines through along with a true do-it-yourself aesthetic. From humble beginnings to world class recognition, the SLO Coast wine region was trailblazed by a group of committed dreamers, farmers, and enthusiasts who all agree they could not have done it without the help of their community.
Review: Rias Baixas Albarino Wines, 2021 Releases

The Rias Baixas region of Spain is known for one wine almost exclusively: Albarino, the crisp (and affordable) white wine that is defined by the cool breezes that come off the nearby Atlantic Ocean. Today we look at a trio of new albarino releases, all hailing from Rias Baixas. 2020...
Girard Craft and Cork Brings More Than Wine and Spirits to Wilmington

After a closure lasting over a year, this Delaware wine and spirits store brings a thoughtful design and curated selections to Delaware. After more than a year of closure, Girard Craft and Cork finally reopened its doors in downtown Wilmington earlier this fall. The Delaware wine and spirits store was...
Join In On Texas Fine Wine’s ‘Talk & Taste’ Event Celebrating 4 Local Wineries

Calling all wine enthusiasts: check out a free education session from Texas Fine Wine on Thursday, October 7th via Zoom!. The idea is to get people together…while still being safe. Texas Fine Wine hosts these events on the second Thursday of every month from 6-7 p.m., and you’re welcome to hop on their posted link. Texas Fine Wine is a group of 4 local wineries. October’s theme honors Texas Wine Month.
The Fine Wine Business Did a Thing for Diversity

It’s not often that the fine wine business comes together on anything. In fact, their differences are what define them. So, it was delightful to see the world’s top wineries contribute together to the Golden Vines Charity Auction (you can see the impressive lots here) – all in the name of increasing diversity in the wine business.
Cosmo’s new wine director

Damon Lobato, The Cosmopolitan’s new wine director, is a man of many tastes. While vino is his livelihood, he enjoys several other hobbies, including record collecting and woodworking in his free time. Thanks to his love of wine, he’s traveled the world, including a stint in Europe, but it was love of a different kind that recently led him the San Juans and subsequently his new position with the Cosmo.
Sample Hundreds of Wines at Total Wine's Wine & Wanderlust

Anyone who loves wine can appreciate the sense of accomplishment upon finding a favorite new vineyard or bold new blend. From the varied styles and grapes to the hundreds of growers and producers, finding a red you love or a white you can't live without can feel like a seemingly impossible task — especially since it's near impossible to try that $80 bottle before you buy.
Nisa And Co-op Host Virtual Wine Tasting Event For Retailers

A group of Nisa’s key retailers have been involved in a special virtual event to sample wine ahead of the key festive season. Designed to offer insights and tips on what to stock for the period, the session allowed retailers to taste a selection of wines and talk with buyers and suppliers.
Veldy’s Artisan Cheese and Wine

Stealthily leaving her house long before dawn, the rural Texas grass still wet with dew, 17-year old Erica would meet her boyfriend (and future husband) Jared Veldhuizen and drive to the 5:15 a.m. milking at his parents’ dairy farm. “The cows have it easy,” she recalls. “They roam in big...
