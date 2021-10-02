Retail Review: Paul’s Fine Wine & Spirits

Oceanstate Wine & Spirits expands its wines, ready-to-drink and spirits with new offerings from Zilzie Wines, Masq Organic Hard Tea and Mythology Distillery. Zilzie Wines is a family-owned, sustainable Australian winery with exceptional parcels of fruit from some of Australia’s best known wine regions, including the Adelaide Hills, Barossa, Coonawarra and Yarra Valley. In the early 1980s, Ian and Roslyn Forbes converted a small patch of the Zilzie property to Chardonnay vines, with the first vintage crushed in 2000; now the brand is sold across the world. Masq takes “mindful drinking to the next level” with unique sparkling alcoholic beverages that are made with all-natural, organic ingredients. Mythology Distillery was founded in Colorado by three state natives based on the philosophy that “We each form our own mythology through travel, connecting with others and our experiences,” hence its namesake brand line of spirits.

DRINKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO