Retail Review: Paul’s Fine Wine & Spirits
Nayan and Niri Patel were food franchise owners when they decided to switch gears and invest in an entirely different business venture, purchasing Paul’s Fine Wine & Spirits in 2011. The husband-and-wife team was familiar with the area and its customer base already, since they owned Subway franchises in Cumberland and nearby Lincoln and Taunton. “We lived locally, so we knew the town; we felt comfortable, so it was a no-brainer doing business in town,” said Nayan Patel. “We knew the people, they knew us.”www.thebeveragejournal.com
Comments / 0