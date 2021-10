Another candidate has entered the race to be the next Governor of Illinois, a Republican who made his fortune in San Fransisco with a tech company. Who is Jesse Sullivan?. I stumbled across an article today from the chicago.suntimes.com and it was all about this new name and face thrust into the race to be the next Governor of Illinois, a man named Jesse Sullivan. Now we are OVER a year away from the next election to determine who will be the Governor of Illinois, BUT the primary elections to determine the candidates will be here in June of 2022.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO