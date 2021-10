HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Chuck Welch with Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System said Thursday that things are steady right now with regard to COVID-19. "Today, we have 11 COVID patients, either currently positive or recovering and no longer contagious," Welch said. "I believe five of those are in the ICU. Several of them are still on ventilatory support of some sort. Our numbers seem to be holding pretty steady around the nine to eleven mark, which is down from earlier."

