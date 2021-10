Now that the Canadian border is open, there is no better time to explore the country’s natural beauty. There are few better places suited to explore the natural world than the Canadian wilderness. From coast to coast, provinces to territories, the country is home to 48 national parks and over 100 other landmark sites. These parks preserve and protect the species within them, but are also the best way to get an intimate look at wildlife and explore the outdoors.

WORLD ・ 12 DAYS AGO