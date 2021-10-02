What's Wrong With Daddy?: School Project Management

Raising three daughters has come with many delights, challenges, prayers and moments standing in that certain aisle at Target trying to figure out the differences between “ultra,” “Infinity FlexFoam,” “overnight,” “sport,” “wings,” “Radiant,” and “Just ask your wife, you goober.” One ordeal that all parents are destined to endure at some point is the dreaded school project — specifically designed by educators to exact revenge on parents who actually believe that their child is “a joy to teach.”