CNCC Craig enrollment numbers down, but new president working every avenue to trend the other way
Whether it’s because of rising tuition costs or disruption since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, across the state of Colorado, enrollment in higher education is down. At Colorado Northwestern Community College, though enrollment is slowly trending up across the school as a whole — and those involved in recruitment say the work isn’t done — numbers are down substantially at the Craig campus.www.craigdailypress.com
