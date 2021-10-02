SLO County coronavirus cases level off with no new deaths
San Luis Obispo County 0n Friday reported 257 new cases of COVID-19 over the past three days, with a steady daily case average of 63 and no new deaths. “We continue to see too many of our neighbors suffering from severe illness, even requiring intensive care, as the Delta variant circulates widely in SLO County,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, county health officer. “If you have been waiting for the right moment to get your vaccine, now is the time to protect yourself and your family.”calcoasttimes.com
