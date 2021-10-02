Gooseberry dessert with cinnamon cream

Re: It just goes ahead and says sweet on the label. For the first time, we are releasing Vanilla Overload Brownie, for which we picked our favorite vanilla expressive barrels that have aged from 5 months with Batch #4 and 34 months with Batch #1, our last remaining barrels from Batch #1. We selected an EH Taylor Single Barrel aged at 28 months (Batch #2), a couple Heaven Hill barrels aged at 34 months (Batch #1), 28 months (Batch #2) and 17 months (Batch #3) and several vanilla bourbon extract barrels aged at 6 months (Batch #4). We then sourced the most ripe and juicy, vine ripened Papua New Guinea, Madagascar, and Tahitian vanilla we could get and put close to 3 pounds per barrel. The blend of vanillans from the oak and actual vanilla beans creates an intense vanilla flavor and aroma.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO