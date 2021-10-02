CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video of Fox News' studio paints a different picture than what hosts say on TV

KPVI Newschannel 6
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA video of the new Fox News studio in DC captured top talent and leaders at the network all wearing masks. CNN's Brian Stelter says this is telling because many of the network's top hosts rail against mask-wearing.

www.kpvi.com

Comments / 415

Tim GRUSS
8d ago

just more proof that fox is not an actual news program it is just an opinion show but too many people aren't smart enough to realize that

Reply(73)
171
TerYon
8d ago

They have never been anti-mask. Nice try. However they do respect an individuals right to make their own decision whether we agree with that or not.

Reply(73)
84
Centexan
8d ago

I've heard plenty of Fox News people say the mask is a personal thing unless you're going somewhere that requires them, then you wear one. I've never heard anyone rail against them.

Reply(13)
50
Popculture

Fox News' Tucker Carlson Uses Demeaning Slur Against CNN Reporter on Live TV

Tucker Carlson used an ableist slur on his Fox News show on Monday night, referring to CNN reporter Shimon Prokupecz as a "midget with a microphone." Carlson was in the middle of a segment about COVID-19 vaccine mandates, the protests against them, and other outlets' coverage of the debate. Prokupecz does not suffer from dwarfism, according to a report by The Daily Beast, but advocates for various groups have long called for the word "midget" to stop being used.
ENTERTAINMENT
Ok Magazine

Vice President Kamala Harris' Office 'Deeply Concerned' After 'The View' COVID Blunder As Insiders Say Producers 'Embarrassed The Network'

Following The View's live on-air COVID-19 catastrophe that turned out to be a false alarm, Vice President Kamala Harris' staff is reportedly concerned about the way the situation played out. Article continues below advertisement. During the September 24 episode, before Harris was set to enter the studio for a live...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mediaite.com

WATCH: Fox & Friends Comes to a Screeching Halt as Brian Kilmeade Googles Something

The relaxed nature of Fox & Friends was in full bloom Tuesday morning as Brian Kilmeade’s on-air googling of something brought the show to a screeching halt. At the top of each hour, Fox & Friends shows a remote shot of a city or town across America, and at the start of the 8 a.m. hour on Tuesday, the college town of Champaign-Urbana (home of the Fighting Illini of the University of Illinois) was featured. The origins of the name Champaign became a must-know bit of trivia for Kilmeade, whose unique focus on his iPad reading perhaps a Wikipedia entry, commandeered the show and brought roughly 10 seconds of dead air.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
HuffingtonPost

Fox News Anchor Walks Out After Restaurant Requests Photo ID With Vaccine Card

Fox News host Bill Hemmer said Monday that he had walked out of a restaurant in New York City after employees asked to see a photo ID along with his COVID-19 vaccination card. “I popped into a restaurant three weeks ago,” he said during a segment on the city requiring proof of vaccination for many indoor activities, including dining. “I said, ‘I don’t have my vaccination card, but I do have an app,’ so I downloaded that and I showed it to them. And they said, ‘Sir, can we see something with your name on it?’”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brian Stelter
TheDailyBeast

Fox News Host Begs MAGA Obsessives: Please Stop Attacking Me

Fox News host Howard Kurtz has urged MAGA fanatics to stop going after him for reporting on the ultimately pointless Republican-led Arizona election “audit” that found President Joe Biden’s margin of victory against Donald Trump was actually bigger than originally thought. In a humbling result for Trump and his most ardent supporters, the conspiracy-theory-driven recount of 2.1 million ballots in Maricopa County showed last week that Biden won by 360 more votes than reported in the first count. Kurtz hit out at Trump fans for hammering him for reporting on the result, writing: “A little sad that when the GOP-commissioned and Trump-ally-funded Arizona audit found Biden got 99 more votes, people attack me & the media. Raising questions about possible errors & fraud is not the same as proving them, and was reported. This is our tribal politics today.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Primetimer

Two male journalists wore headbands on the Sunday morning shows

Wall Street Journal reporter Jeff Horwitz wore a gray headband that matched his gray suit jacket on Meet the Press. “When I woke up at 4am Pacific, I was motivated by two desires: to contribute to productive discourse about a world-altering technology company and to wear a sport-coat accessorized sweatband on national television," he later tweeted. "I am 100% confident I accomplished the latter.” That inspired The New York Times' Ben Smith to wear headband on CNN's Reliable Sources.
mediaite.com

CNN Reliable Sources Guest Vows Fox News Personalities Will Be ‘Punished’ in the ‘Afterworld’ for Sustaining Big Lie

Former media critic and CNN regular David Zurawik believes that Fox News will face some kind of otherworldly retribution for having a corrosive impact on American democracy. Zurawik joined Brian Stelter on Sunday for a Reliable Sources conversation about conservatives and their rebuke of facts as presented by the media. As part of his commentary, Zurawik painted Fox as part of the “pro-Trump,” “right-wing” media as he warned about the erosive effect Trump had on American society.
POLITICS
mediaite.com

WATCH: CNN’s Brianna Keilar Marks Fox News Anniversary with 84 BLISTERING Seconds Trashing Rival Network

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar marked Fox News’ 25th anniversary with a blistering rant in which she literally accused the network of getting people killed. You may have noticed Fox’s 25th anniversary has been receiving some attention from outlets lately, including Mediaite. And on Friday morning’s edition of New Day, Keilar added her own voice to the commemorations — sideways with mustard on it.
TV & VIDEOS
Indy100

Two white news anchors were suspended after wearing afro-like wigs in 1970s-themed segment

Two white television anchors were suspended after wearing afro-like wigs for a 1970s-themed segment last month, the Arkansas Times reported. Chris May, a local reporter from KATV news, and Barry Brandt, a meteorologist, wore wigs in a segment that announced that a cold front was making its way to Little Rock, Arkansas, which brought the city’s regular high summer temperatures to the 70-degree range.
TV & VIDEOS
foxwilmington.com

Former ‘GMA’ Executive Producer Claims CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo Groped Her

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo is under fire for what he admits he did to his former boss. Shelley Ross, a former executive producer for “Good Morning America,” revealed in a New York Times op-ed that in 2005, Cuomo “greeted me with a strong bear hug, while lowering one hand to firmly grab and squeeze the cheek of my buttock.” She says it happened at a party. The allegation comes more than a month after his brother, Andrew, resigned as the governor of New York amid a sexual harassment scandal.
CELEBRITIES
AdWeek

Sept. ’21 Cable News Ranker: Tucker Carlson Tonight, The Five, Hannity Are Top 3 for the Month

According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, Tucker Carlson Tonight is the No. 1 cable news show for August 2021, not just in average total audience but also among adults 25-54. Carlson’s 8 p.m. offering hauled in an average of 3.37 million total viewers and 574,000 adults 25-54 per original broadcast. That’s growth from August 2021, when the program averaged 3.30 million total viewers and 551,000 adults 25-54.
TV & VIDEOS
HuffingtonPost

Jimmy Kimmel Exposes Fox News' Coronavirus Hypocrisy In Scathing Takedown

Jimmy Kimmel called out Fox News for pushing anti-vaxxer talking points and coronavirus misinformation to the public while getting vaccinated themselves behind the scenes and enforcing pandemic safety protocols in their offices. Kimmel pointed to a new report from progressive watchdog group Media Matters that finds the right-wing network undermined...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mediaite.com

Ex-Fox Newser Chris Stirewalt Tells CNN’s Jim Acosta He Feels No ‘Vindication’ in Arizona’s Election Audit Results

Fired Fox News Digital Politics Editor Chris Stirewalt, who played an instrumental role in calling Arizona for President Joe Biden before any other broadcast network, discussed the results of the Arizona election audit on Sunday, telling CNN’s Jim Acosta that he takes “no satisfaction or pleasure from seeing this outcome that roughly correspondents with the real results.”
ARIZONA STATE
AdWeek

As Fox News Turns 25, Sean Hannity and Other Personalities Reflect on What the Network Means to Them

Fox News Channel launched 25 years ago today, Oct. 7, 1996. The network is celebrating its 25th birthday this week, and recently launched a series of talent vignettes featuring day one personalities like Sean Hannity, year one personalities like Jennifer Griffin, as well as newer Fox Newsers, including Lawrence Jones. Those are just a couple of the many figures who spoke about their time at Fox News and what the network means to them.
TV & VIDEOS

