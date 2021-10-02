Oklahoma-Kansas State Observations: LIVE In-Game Blog

MANHATTAN, KS — No. 6-ranked Oklahoma faces Kansas State in a Big 12 Conference game on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Here is the SI Sooners staff's live observations:

6:07 p.m.

That’ll do it from Manhattan as the Sooners break their two-game losing streak to Kansas State, downing the Wildcats 37-31.

The Sooners will enter OU-Texas undefeated for the third time since 2018.

— RC

6:00 p.m.

Just when you thought it was over on Gabe Brkic’s 47-yard field goal with 1:33 to play that made it 37-24, Malik Knowles takes the kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown and it’s 37-31 with 1:20 to play.

Knowles had a 99-yarder last week in Stillwater. Probably shouldn’t have kicked it to him.

Buckle up.

— JH

5:32 p.m.

Well that’s a new play. Jeremiah Hall lines up to Rattler’s left, and Rattler underhands him the football for a touchdown pass and a 34-17 lead with 9:49 to play.

Looked like a throw straight outta Giselle Juarez’ repertoire — underhand fast pitch.

— JH

5:31 p.m.

I’m just gonna go there: Kennedy Brooks is a better overall running back than Eric Gray and needs to get the football a whole lot more. He just ran through four tackles on his way to a 28-yard run to set up first and goal. He just isn’t affected by contact. One more score, and this game is ALMOST finished.

— JH

5:28 p.m.

Hey, whaddya know. Rattler is a better quarterback when the pocket is clean. His third-and-7 throw to Marvin Mims picks up 17 yards and the Sooners’ drive stays alive.

— JH

5:26 p.m.

We can put to rest any conspiracy notion that Oklahoma (and Texas, I presume) are going to get nothing but bad calls all year. That’s two HUGE K-State possessions in a row that went to review, and both were awarded (probably rightfully so) to OU.

— JH

5:21 p.m.

Third-quarter stats:

5:14 p.m.

Spencer Rattler punts the ball himself on the interception, but he did have Willis wide open over the middle. Would have surely put the ball into Gabe Brkic territory despite the first down being unlikely.

K-State takes over at their own 7-yard-line.

— RC

5:06 p.m.

Replay shows that Zentner double-kicked it. Lincoln Riley has challenged. They can’t possibly rule otherwise. It’s irrefutable.

— JH

5:05 p.m.

Defense hasn’t really been able to stop Kansas State outside of the three and out to start the second half.

The solution? Turnovers.

Reggie Grimes forced the fumble on the first drive.

Since then, a dropped pick by Key Lawrence led to a touchdown by the Wildcats, and then Jaden Davis’ dropped interception comes back to haunt the Sooners.

— RC

5:02 p.m.

And the momentum has shifted.

After K-State cuts OU’s lead to 27-17 on a really deft pass from Skylar Thompson to Deuce Vaughn, kicker Ty Zentner recovers his own onside kick he dribbled up the middle.

They’re reviewing the kickoff — it appears he kicked it twice (not that I’ve ever done that on the golf course) — but if this stands, the Sooner defense needs to really respond.

— JH

5:01 p.m.

Check that.

Kansas State with the perfectly executed surprise onside kick by kicker Ty Zentner to hand them the ball right back. Buckle up.

-- RC

5:00 p.m.

Disaster for the OU defense. Kansas State strikes right back with a 7-yard touchdown catch from Deuce Vaughn set up by true freshman Jordan Mukes getting burned for a 54-yard bomb.

The five play touchdown drive only took 2:11 off the clock to sprint 75 yards down the field and pull the Wildcats back within 10. Time for Rattler and the offense to respond.

— RC

4:57 p.m.

True freshman cornerback Jordan Mukes — fresh over from two months of playing safety — just got beat for a 54-yard deep ball from Skylar Thompson to Keenan Garber. OU is playing better, but sit tight — this one is far from over.

— JH

4:53 p.m.

That touchdown throw was everything Rattler had been missing while the O-line struggled. Felt the pressure from his right, stepped up in the pocket to evade and then rolled out to stay behind the line of scrimmage. Eyes stayed downfield and delivered a strike to Woods.

It appears the OU offense has found itself here on the road as “Boomer Sooner” chants break out inside the otherwise silent Bill Synder Family Stadium.

— RC

4:51 p.m.

Tough back-to-back throws by Rattler there — both with a rusher in his face. First one took contact as he threw to Drake Stoops, second one on the run to Mike Woods after he escaped trouble. Rattler is really playing elite football today.

Sooners lead 27-10, 5:30 left. That drive went 90 yards in nine plays.

— JH

4:46 p.m.

Not sure what’s going on here but booing broke out while the Wildcat was down injured. The student section then started their favorite derogatory chant toward OU today… and then the in-stadium PA decided to pump in some music. Just bizarre while their own player was down.

— RC

4:44 p.m.

What a dart by Rattler to Marvin Mims for 40 yards. Really nuanced throw as the defender tried to undercut Mims but clearly underestimated the velocity of Rattler’s throw. Sooners are cooking again.

— JH

4:44 p.m.

OU running the ball effectively, and then suddenly pop for a 40-yard completion to Marvin Mims on a play-action look.

Imagine that.

— RC

4:41 p.m.

Huge drive coming up for Oklahoma (up 20-10) to get some separation after getting a three-and-out to start the third quarter. Spencer Rattler is 13-of-15 so far on the day for 123 yards.

I predict a lot of running plays this drive as the offensive line appears to be getting its act together.

— JH

4:41 p.m.

Defense really settling in now and it’s largely taken the crowd out of the game.

This is Oklahoma’s chance to put their foot on Kansas State’s neck, a TD here would likely be too much to overcome for KSU at this point.

— JC

4:39 p.m.

Believe it or not, K-State was only 4-of-8 on third down before that last Sooners’ stop. Only problem: the Wildcats are also 3-for-3 on fourth down. So 7-of-8, essentially.

— JH

4:37 p.m.

If you take away the fumbled snap from Caleb Williams, OU is rushing for 5.4 yards per attempt. That’ll do.

— RC

4:35 p.m.

Massive possession coming up here for Alex Grinch.

Stop and a touchdown might end this one, separation the Sooners haven’t found in a second half this year against an FBS foe (sorry Western Carolina). OU hasn’t been particularly close to shutting the Wildcats down yet outside of the forced fumble, but if there was ever a time to turn that around…

— RC

4:34 p.m.

Probably Oklahoma’s best drive of the season to start the third quarter — nine plays, 75 yards, 3:20 off the clock — and the Sooners’ lead is 20-10. Kennedy Brooks runs easily through an arm tackle at the goal line after Spencer Rattler (and Caleb Williams) engineer a brilliant march. Not sure if Rattler’s shoe came untied or what, but Williams came in for a play and threw a bubble screen to Mario Williams for 18 yards.

Just interesting, is all.

— JH

4:32 p.m

The Caleb Williams package reappears, this time on a first down, and connects on a little screen to Mario Williams. Popped it for 18 yards, that’ll do. Rattler then returns to try and finish things off in the red zone.

— RC

4:24 p.m.

Random halftime musing incoming:

On Tuesday, Lincoln talked about how rare long, methodical drives are in today’s college football. Well, they’re becoming the norm in the first half for the OU defense.

Nebraska: 14-play touchdown drive to open the game.

West Virginia: 17-play touchdown drive to open the game.

Kansas State: 19-play field goal drive to chew all the clock in the second quarter.

OU needs to find an answer to that in first halves.

— RC

4:20 p.m.

Gotta admit, this surprises me. Seventy yards isn’t all that long for a 127-year-old blue blood. But if Mike says it, I believe it.

— JH

4:07 p.m.

Oklahoma is getting pretty good at that two-minute drill to come up with a field goal, eh?

Wanya Morris entered the game there at left tackle and the Sooners rolled down the field to take the lead before half (get the ball back in the second). Best play for me on that drive came when Rattler recognized he had two Wildcat defenders offside and he snapped the ball. With the free play, he was then able to force a ball he normally shouldn’t and drew the pass interference. A ton of awareness there by Rattler in his first true road start with a packed crowd.

Overall really great half from Rattler (and much improved for the O-line), a nice response to the drama of last Saturday. Still have to do it again in the second half, though.

— RC

4:05 p.m.

Halftime stats:

BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN-USA TODAY NETWORK

4:03 p.m.

Sooners are driving in the final seconds and are within FG range, but have to burn their final timeout. Lincoln Riley was not happy about that. Wanted Spencer Rattler to run the play he called, Rattler apparently wanted a different play. No time for audibles.

Rattler throws over the middle to Jadon Haselwood on third down, then gets the next play clocked as Gabe Brkic comes in for a 27-yard field goal. OU leads 13-10 at halftime.

— JH

3:53 p.m.

K-State just finished a 19-play, 63-yard drive that took 8:49 off the clock. Only produced a 30-yard field goal and it’s now 10-10 with 90 seconds til halftime, but I’m pretty sure Bill Snyder would be proud of that possession.

— JH

3:52 p.m.

Sooners' first road trip of the season and we’re starting to see some of the antics that will await them.

Song of the game choices for the KSU fans are “Take the Money and Run”, “Mo Money, Mo Problems” and “Gold Digger”. Yay SEC money jokes (student section has 100 percent been up for this one, too).

— RC

3:46 p.m.

Oklahoma’s defensive front is getting very little penetration today. The Wildcats have all five starters back up front this season, and they’re seasoned. OU’s strength this season has been defensive line play — but not today.

— JH

3:43 p.m.

Goodness, just a brilliantly designed draw play on third-and-11 for a first down. Skylar Thompson drops to pass and hands off to Deuce Vaughn, who runs virtually untouched, almost Tavon Austin-like, for a 12-yard pickup through the OU defense. A personal foul penalty on KSU moves the ball back, but that’s a first down.

— JH

3:41 p.m.

Man, Phillip Brooks is having a day. After catching a big pass on third-and-long, he brings in an 8-yarder on fourth-and-4. Wildcats’ negative plays are minimal so far today. They’re doing almost nothing (except for two dropped passes) to beat themselves.

— JH

3:37 p.m.

On offense, K-State is just effectively blocking at the point of attack, and the swarming mentality Oklahoma has used so well in the first four games isn’t working because the Wildcats’ playmakers are hitting the Sooners with a lot of east-west speed and there just aren’t that many defenders at the football.

— JH

3:35 p.m.

So much good on that drive. Getting the run game rolling and finishing in the red zone. But most importantly, OU ran 4:52 off the clock and gave the defense a much needed break to rest (and also figure out how to stop the Wildcat offense).

We’ll see if it helped on either front.

— RC

3:33 p.m.

That Oklahoma drive was impressive: quick, pacey, efficient, authoritative in the running game, decisive in the passing game. Was that the drive that kick-starts the offense for the season?

— JH

3:31 p.m.

Gotta admit, I didn’t have Jeremiah Hall on a tight end reverse as the Sooners’ first touchdown today. That’s probably on me.

His first career rushing TD (after nine TD catches).

Sooners lead it 10-7, 10:19 til halftime.

— JH

3:28 p.m.

Spencer Rattler hasn’t been great when things break down so far this season.

That pass to Stogner to get OU in to third and short was phenomenal. Man in his face, on the run, rifled it right in there. That was the quarterback that drew all the preseason hype.

— RC

3:24 p.m.

Kennedy Brooks, welcome back. Two huge runs (as well as one by Jeremiah Hall), and suddenly this looks like Lincoln Riley’s offense again. Now they have to take another step and finish in the red zone. Field goals are not the answer to break this losing streak.

— RC

3:22 p.m.

Crowd is very lively so far with the K-State student section giving it to the Oklahoma sideline all game.

Still early, but this feels like a huge momentum spot in this game for the OU offense. Need points here.

— JC

3:19 p.m.

First-quarter stats:

3:17 p.m.

What a nifty play by the Wildcats there. Skylar Thompson, with seven rushing TDs against the Sooners in the last two meetings, is certain to get the ball (or read it on a handoff to Vaughn), but instead throws to the motion man, Phillip Brooks, as he reverses course, catches a bubble screen to the right and scores easily inside the pylon. KState leads 7-3 as we head to the second quarter.

— JH

3:16 p.m.

Mistakes have been the only thing to stop the Kansas State offense so far. Averaging 6.7 yards per play so far. Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Alex Grinch’s defense is on their heels and showing no signs of slowing down Chris Klieman’s Wildcats outside of forcing a turnover.

— RC

3:09 p.m.

At the risk of being premature: It sure feels like K-State is imposing their will on Oklahoma here, both offensively and defensively. Yes, it’s early. But the Wildcats’ offense is getting everything they want.

The Sooner offense may have to outscore them — and I’m not sure they’re capable of doing that.

Still, more than three quarters to go. Lots can happen.

— JH

3:04 p.m.

I’ll put it this way: Oklahoma is having issues with tackling, at least early. Deuce Vaughn, Malik Knowles and now Landry Weber have made OU defenders look silly.

— JH

3:00 p.m.

So, to sum up the first two possessions: Oklahoma’s defense gave up three third-down conversions (including a 3rd-and-14), and 67 yards of offense, and despite a 70-yard fumble return and a first-and-goal at the 2, Sooners have 1 yard total offense, minus-21 rushing and lead 3-0.

Yeah.

— JH

2:58 p.m.

OU had a ton of success on screens and quick passes that drive. Got Mims involved early and got Gray to the perimeter. Big win for the pro-analytics crowd of passing to set up the run on the first drive.

Will have to wonder if the botched snap means the end for the Caleb Williams package today, or if Riley will let the true freshman learn through the blip and give it another go next drive.

— RC

2:57 p.m.

Sooners have a second-and-goal from the 1-yard line and have to settle for a Gabe Brkic 40-yard field goal. Not a win for either team, really. Push.

Sooners lead 3-0.

— JH

2:54 p.m.

On first and goal, Spencer Rattler throws a swing pass to Marvin Mims for 7 yards to the 1 yard line. That’s one way to get the ball into your best receiver’s hands.

Caleb Williams comes in on the next play and he doesn’t catch the snap. Eight-yard loss. Then a false-start on right guard Chris Murray.

It's really loud here.

— JH

2:55 p.m.

Sooners offensive starters:

Harrison - Hayes - Raym - Murray - Robinson

Haselwood - Mims - Woods

Gray - Rattler - Willis

— RC

2:52 p.m.

Yesterday I picked Nik Bonitto as my key defensive player for Oklahoma.

He just returned a fumble 70 yards to set up the Sooners’ offense at the 19-yard line.

— JH

2:50 p.m.

Before that first down throw that picked up 16 yards, Jaden Davis was jumping up and down about the coverage OU was in. Naturally, Thompson threw right behind Davis on the play.

— JH

2:48 p.m.

Third-and-14 to Skylar Thompson against Oklahoma is like going to the mailbox for you and me. Just too easy.

— JH

2:42 p.m.

Sooners defensive starters:

Bonitto - Ellison - Winfrey - Thomas

Asamoah - White

Davis - Bowman - Broiles - Fields - Graham

— RC

2:42 p.m.

Skylar Thompson is introduced as the Wildcats’ starting QB — to raucous ovation and a chant, “Sky-lar Thomp-son! (clap-clap, clap-clap-clap, “Sky-lar Thomp-son!”

And just like clockwork, Thompson completes his first 3rd-down conversion. Here we go…

— JH

2:40 p.m.

After Sooners win the toss and defer, Gabe Brkic kicked off the ball before it was set “ready for play.”

Apparently, today’s officials aren’t aware of who Gabe Brkic is.

— JH

2:35 p.m.

It’s K-State Hall of Fame Weekend. Darren Sproles opened the locker room door for the Wildcats to enter the field.

And yes, I drink a lot of Red Bull before games. Don’t judge.

— JH

2:28 p.m.

In the car on the way to today’s game, Josh Callaway, Ryan Chapman and I discussed the likelihood of “We want Caleb” chants breaking out from Wildcat fans.

We’re 11 minutes from kickoff, and it seems we’re already hearing them.

All jokes aside, I wouldn’t be surprised to see a Caleb Williams package in short-yardage situations, a la Blake Bell’s Belldozer.

— JH

Spencer Rattler's back BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN-USA TODAY NETWORK

2:24 p.m.

The rain and thunderstorms we’ve heard about all week have been pushed back to 5 p.m. It’s dry for kickoff.

I know that’s music to my guy Josh Callway’s ears. The camera gear shall remain dry for the time being.

— JH

2:22 p.m.

My man Ryan Chapman is really triggered by the fact that Kansas State’s marching band does not wear traditional band uniforms. Today’s attire: purple and white T-shirt, purple shorts, black shoes.

(PSA: I’m color-blind, so I’m kinda guessing here.)

— JH

2:20 p.m.

The introduction of the starters came just a few minutes after K-State showed like a 6-minute video of past (old) highlights of various big plays and victories over OU.

— JH

2:19 p.m.

Will Howard is introduce on the video board as the Wildcats’ starting QB. The deception continues.

— JH

2:02 p.m.

Also missing from OU pregame warmups: linebacker Danny Stutsman.

— JH

1:57 p.m.

An update from OU radio crew member Gabe Ikard....

1:55 p.m.

The Wildcat student section is here in force early to greet the Sooners but OU appears game for it. Begging the KSU students for more noise every time they hit the field.

— RC

1:49 p.m.

Robinett, who’s also on the surface at Bill Snyder Family Stadium for pregame, offered a stronger opinion about Thompson just a few minutes ago.

— JH

1:46 p.m.

Josh Callaway just texted me from the field after watching Skylar Thompson up close.

“Definitely playing,” he said.

Still to be determined, but earlier in the day, Kansas State beat writer Kellis Robinett said he’d list Thompson as “probable.”

— JH

