CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Andros Townsend cheekily recreates Cristiano Ronaldo's trademark celebration after scoring Everton's equaliser in draw at Manchester United - before labelling Portuguese icon as his 'IDOL'

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEverton's Andros Townsend stunned Manchester United with a second-half equaliser and then went on to recreate Cristiano Ronaldo's famous 'Siuuuu' celebration in front of the away fans. United took the lead in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off through Anthony Martial - after Ronaldo was left on the bench by Ole Gunnar...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Man United keep making the same mistakes, the euphoria at Old Trafford from Cristiano Ronaldo's debut has been replaced by a cold reality after Everton draw... Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not have a coherent game plan

After copying Cristiano Ronaldo's trademark celebration when he equalised for Everton, Andros Townsend was probably pushing his luck by asking the Manchester United star for his No 7 shirt at the final whistle. 'Not imitating, it was just a mark of respect to a guy who influenced my career,' explained...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic No 7 jersey at Manchester United is still in demand with searches rising over 3000 per cent in just a year... after superstar smashed sales records following sensational return

Searches for Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic jersey at Manchester United have risen by over 3000 per cent since he sealed his return to the club, new research shows. Ronaldo, 12 years on after he left Old Trafford for Real Madrid, agreed to a sensational second spell at United this summer, having decided to quit Juventus.
PREMIER LEAGUE
primenewsghana.com

Townsend scores as Everton take point from Manchester United

Andros Townsend's second-half equaliser earned Everton a deserved point against Manchester United at Old Trafford. Rafael Benitez's men were unlucky to fall behind just before the break as Anthony Martial scored for the first time since February. But Demarai Gray escaped the attentions of Fred and Aaron Wan-Bissaka as Everton...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Anthony Martial
Person
Andros Townsend
chatsports.com

Cristiano Ronaldo 'was muttering in Portuguese and ignored requests for his shirt three or four times' in his post-match storm-off against Everton, reveals Andros Townsend... who DID finally get the Man United star's shirt

Andros Townsend has revealed he took him a while to convince Cristiano Ronaldo to give him shirt after Everton held Manchester United to a 1-1 draw Old Trafford on Saturday. The Portuguese star stormed off the pitch after United dropped points against the Toffees, before Townsend, who pulled out Ronaldo's trademark 'Siuuu' celebration after he scored Everton's equaliser, hurried after him.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portuguese#Idol
chatsports.com

Cristiano Ronaldo STORMS down the tunnel shaking his head after Man United are held to a draw at home to Everton as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's decision to drop forward backfiring

Cristiano Ronaldo stormed down the tunnel in frustration after Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw against Everton. There was shock before the game when it was announced that the Portuguese superstar would start the game on the bench. United took the lead through Anthony Martial but couldn't find...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

'You should ALWAYS start your best players': Sir Alex Ferguson filmed criticising Solskjaer's decision to bench Cristiano Ronaldo for Man United's draw with Everton during chat with UFC icon Khabib Nurmagomedov

Sir Alex Ferguson appeared to slam Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's decision to start Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench for Manchester United's draw with Everton in a chat with UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov. Ronaldo was surprisingly named as a substitute for last Saturday's Old Trafford clash and while Solskjaer brought him off...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ClutchPoints

Cristiano Ronaldo benching blasted by Manchester United icon Sir Alex Ferguson

Sir Alex Ferguson shares a bold statement that Cristiano Ronaldo should have started in Manchester United’s 1-1 draw against Everton at Old Trafford. Old Trafford often welcomes celebrities as guests of their electric home games. Saturday’s game saw UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov and Former United manager Sir Alex Ferguson watching in the stands. Cameras were able to catch up on Ferguson’s conversation with the UFC legend, with Ferguson saying that:
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

WSL results: Arsenal remain top of league with emphatic victory over Everton as Chelsea battle past Leicester

Arsenal remained top of the Women’s Super League this weekend by securing an emphatic 3-0 home victory over Everton, courtesy of goals from Katie McCabe, Lotte Wubben-Moy and Frida Maanum. The result on Sunday kept the north London side five points clear of second-placed Chelsea, who required late goals from Pernille Harder and Fran Kirby to see off visitors Leicester 2-0. Meanwhile, Tottenham stayed level on points with Chelsea but are below them in the table on goal difference after their 2-1 loss at Brighton. Rachel Williams was sent off for Spurs in between Brighton’s goals from Lee Geum-min and...
WORLD
chatsports.com

Premier League B teams will NOT be allowed to join the EFL with the idea 'non-negotiable', insists chairman Rick Parry... a year on from proposal being part of Liverpool and Man United's controversial Project Big Picture plans

Introducing B teams to the EFL is 'non-negotiable', according to its chair Rick Parry. He is looking to remove the cliff edge between the Premier League and the Championship, and is still pushing for the EFL to receive a 25 per cent cut of the revenue from selling Premier League and EFL rights together.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Scott McTominay sends Scotland into raptures with late winner against Israel

Scott McTominay’s stoppage-time winner secured Scotland the most dramatic 3-2 World Cup qualifying victory over Israel at a soggy Hampden Park.On a day when relaxed Covid restrictions meant a capacity crowd of around 50,000, Israeli striker Eran Zahavi dampened down expectations after less than five minutes when he curled in a free-kick.Midfielder John McGinn levelled in the 29th minute with a drive but Munas Dabbur restored Israel’s lead two minutes later after the home side failed to defend a set-piece.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 First goals for Scotland don't more important than that.#SCOISR pic.twitter.com/Lb2rsGR6kq— Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) October 9, 2021Lyndon Dykes had a...
WORLD
The Independent

Gareth Southgate hails female referee for England match as watershed moment for gender equality

Gareth Southgate has heralded England’s first match to be refereed by a woman as a watershed occasion for gender equality.Kateryna Monzul will take charge of Saturday’s World Cup qualifier away in Andorra She will officiate the match at the Estadi Nacional, with UEFA’s official website confirming her fellow Ukrainians Maryna Striletska and Svitlana Grushko as assistant referees.France’s Stephanie Frappart will be the VAR with the fourth official and assistant VAR roles filled by men – Denys Shurman and Vikor Matyash respectively.Southgate acknowledged it is a step forward for female officials but is largely uninterested in their sex so long...
UEFA
The Independent

Spain vs France confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Nations League final tonight

Spain are attempting to win their international trophy since 2012 when they take on world champions France in tonight’s Nations League final. Luis Enrique’s side produced a brilliant performance in Wednesday’s semi-final to end Italy’s 37-game unbeaten run as Ferran Torres scored either side of Leonardo Bonucci being sent off. FOLLOW LIVE: Spain vs France – Latest updates from Nations League final France fought back in equally impressive fashion, though, to defeat Belgium 3-2. Les Bleus had trailed by two goals at half-time before Karim Benzema scored a brace and Theo Hernandez sealed a dramatic victory in stoppage time.France...
SOCCER
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard to miss Nations League play-off through injury

Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard will miss Belgium’s clash with Italy in Turin to determine who finishes third in the UEFA Nations League final four tournament on Sunday with “muscle overloads”, coach Roberto Martinez said.Having lost to France in their Nations League semi-final on Thursday, Belgium face European champions Italy in the Juventus Stadium and will have to try to secure third spot without the pair ranked first and second in their all-time goalscoring list.“Romelu Lukaku is suffering from muscle overload, the same as Eden Hazard,” Martinez told a news conference on Saturday. “They’re not in best conditions to play....
FIFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy