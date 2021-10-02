Andros Townsend cheekily recreates Cristiano Ronaldo's trademark celebration after scoring Everton's equaliser in draw at Manchester United - before labelling Portuguese icon as his 'IDOL'

Arsenal remained top of the Women’s Super League this weekend by securing an emphatic 3-0 home victory over Everton, courtesy of goals from Katie McCabe, Lotte Wubben-Moy and Frida Maanum. The result on Sunday kept the north London side five points clear of second-placed Chelsea, who required late goals from Pernille Harder and Fran Kirby to see off visitors Leicester 2-0. Meanwhile, Tottenham stayed level on points with Chelsea but are below them in the table on goal difference after their 2-1 loss at Brighton. Rachel Williams was sent off for Spurs in between Brighton’s goals from Lee Geum-min and...

