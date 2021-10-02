Everton's Tom Davies 'won't sleep' tonight after passing to an offside Yerry Mina instead of shooting at Manchester United, says Trevor Sinclair... as Rafa Benitez hails his side's 'commitment' in battling draw

This is where the season gets tough for Rafa Benitez. Everton go to Old Trafford to play Manchester United tomorrow after a relatively soft start to the season. Benitez’s side are on the same number of points as United but have so far faced only one team that finished above them last year. As positive as their start has been, the Spaniard will not be judged by victories over the likes of Norwich City. Evertonians, who are naturally suspicious of the former Liverpool boss, will only truly accept the 61-year-old if he is able to compete with the so-called Big Six. Especially as three of that self-aggrandising sextet have the look of wounded animals about them.

