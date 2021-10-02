CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everton's Tom Davies 'won't sleep' tonight after passing to an offside Yerry Mina instead of shooting at Manchester United, says Trevor Sinclair... as Rafa Benitez hails his side's 'commitment' in battling draw

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrevor Sinclair believes Tom Davies 'won't sleep' this evening after spurning a glorious chance to score the winner against Manchester United. The Everton midfielder found himself in space bearing down on goal with the score at 1-1 late on but instead of taking a shot he opted to pass to Yerry Mina, who was ahead of the ball and the goal was correctly ruled out for offside.

Trevor Sinclair
Yerry Mina
Benitez proud of Everton effort, defends Davies’s decision to pass

Everton were without five injured players - arguably four of them starters - for Saturday’s early fixture at Old Trafford, but were still able to come away with a 1-1 draw after coming from behind to level against Manchester United. Speaking after the game, the manager Rafa Benitez was proud...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Benitez provides injury update for Everton trip to Manchester United

There was disappointing news for fans in today’s pre-match press conference ahead of Everton's trip to Manchester United. Hopes had been raised from recent training images that we might see the return to game time for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Seamus Coleman and possibly Richarlison. Those three have been sorely missed despite the positive result against Norwich City. Rafa Benitez confirmed however that they and also Andre Gomes would not be taking part against United tomorrow afternoon.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Jadon Sancho's lively cameo against Everton shows he can put 'frustrating' start at Man United behind him, says Gary Neville, after £73m star was 'anonymous' in his first few games

Gary Neville believes Jadon Sancho can put his 'frustrating' start to life at Manchester United behind him after an impressive cameo in Saturday's draw with Everton. The England forward, signed from Borussia Dortmund for £73million over the summer, has made an underwhelming start to life at Old Trafford and has failed to score or register an assist in nine outings.
PREMIER LEAGUE

