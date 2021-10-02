Everton's Tom Davies 'won't sleep' tonight after passing to an offside Yerry Mina instead of shooting at Manchester United, says Trevor Sinclair... as Rafa Benitez hails his side's 'commitment' in battling draw
Trevor Sinclair believes Tom Davies 'won't sleep' this evening after spurning a glorious chance to score the winner against Manchester United. The Everton midfielder found himself in space bearing down on goal with the score at 1-1 late on but instead of taking a shot he opted to pass to Yerry Mina, who was ahead of the ball and the goal was correctly ruled out for offside.www.chatsports.com
