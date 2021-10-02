Owen Hargreaves SLAMS Fred for his role in Everton's equaliser against Manchester United, insisting Sir Alex Ferguson would have dropped him 'for a month' if he made the same error during his Old Trafford reign

“No excuses,” said David de Gea, around the time Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was making several. Perhaps it sums up the attitudes of a rejuvenated goalkeeper and a beleaguered manager. The Norwegian’s trademark sunny disposition has been replaced by an unnecessary obsession with officials and officiating.Solskjaer’s optimism can be endearing, his almost child-like love of United infectious. He is not a natural moaner, almost certainly not the manager who usually puts in most calls to Mike Riley. Yet gripes about the penalties United were not awarded in previous games (thanks, it was implied, to Jurgen Klopp) were replaced with a lament...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 DAYS AGO