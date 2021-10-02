CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owen Hargreaves SLAMS Fred for his role in Everton's equaliser against Manchester United, insisting Sir Alex Ferguson would have dropped him 'for a month' if he made the same error during his Old Trafford reign

By Daily Mail
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFred would have felt the full force of Sir Alex Ferguson's fury if the Scot had taken charge against Everton, and Owen Hargreaves believes the legendary boss would have dropped him as punishment. The Brazilian was barged off the ball by winger Demarai Gray in the 64th minute of Manchester...

