Ole reveals why Martial came off

The Frenchman struck his first goal of the season to give the Reds the lead, just before the break, running on to Bruno Fernandes’s through ball to lash the ball into the net. But Andros Townsend netted on the counter-attack, equalising for Everton on 65 minutes and ensuring the points...
The two England internationals limped out of Saturday's Premier League encounter with Aston Villa and were big doubts for the visit of Villarreal in Wednesday's Champions League tie. Club captain Maguire is definitely unavailable, as is suspended right-back Aaron Wan-Bisska, but there is a chance Shaw could make the substitutes'...
Borussia Dortmund are reportedly considering Anthony Martial as a replacement for Erling Haaland, but Manchester United’s valuation of the Frenchman is too high. Haaland is widely expected to depart the German club next summer, when his release clause of around €75-90 (£65-78m) becomes active. According to Sport1, Dortmund have started...
Cristiano Ronaldo has reacted after scoring a stoppage-time winner for Manchester United against Villarreal on Wednesday. The Portuguese superstar, signed from Juventus in the summer, struck late with the scores tied at 1-1. "This is why I come back," Ronaldo told BT Sport. "Because I missed this club a lot....
Anthony Martial 'is feeling unloved' at Manchester United and the striker's performances are suffering as a result, according to Teddy Sheringham. The £60million France international has yet to score for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side this season after being demoted down the attacking pecking order at Old Trafford. Martial has always...
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants his Manchester United players to carry the momentum of Wednesday’s Champions League win over Villarreal into Saturday’s clash with Everton – but voiced frustration that the two games are so close together. Cristiano Ronaldo’s stoppage-time strike at Old Trafford saw United come from behind to register...
The former Red Devils midfielder, who worked alongside the Portuguese superstar, is delighted to see a familiar face back at Old Trafford. Cristiano Ronaldo’s rise to the very top of the global game was driven by a relentless desire to be the best says Nicky Butt, with the Portuguese superstar having to be dragged off the training pitch during his early days at Manchester United.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer laughs off Cristiano Ronaldo claim. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has laughed off a suggestion that Cristiano Ronaldo has asked for his teammates to get the ball to him more quickly. Mark Ogden of ESPN reported today that Ronaldo has told Manchester United coaching staff to encourage players to...
It is safe to say that Celtic have not made the start to the season that they would have hoped for. At one point of time, it had looked like they had found their rhythm and went on a brilliant six-game winning streak earlier in the campaign, outscoring their opponents 24 to 4.
Rugby league legend Peter Sterling will call time on his commentary career after the NRL grand final on Sunday but his career path could have looked very different. The former Parramatta Eels halfback is regarded as one the game's best players and he's showcased his knowledge of the game in the media since retiring as a player.
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel insisted Romelu Lukaku was not to blame for their 1-0 defeat to Manchester City and said he will question his own tactics after suffering their first loss of the Premier League season. Gabriel Jesus' 53rd-minute strike settled a contest City dominated at Stamford Bridge with Lukaku...
Oliver Skipp will warn England Under-21s’ rookies against another Andorra upset.The Tottenham midfielder knows the Young Lions cannot afford a second shock after they lost a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 in Slovenia on Thursday.A year ago England were held to a surprise 3-3 draw by Andorra en route to qualifying for Euro 2021.Max Aarons and Curtis Jones are the only starters left from the game and Skipp – who was an unused substitute – will stress to the squad what happened last time ahead of Monday’s Euro 2023 qualifier at the Estadi Nacional d’Andorra.“Definitely. The boys who’ve been there...
Liverpool's goalkeeping coach John Achterberg has said how close the Reds came to signing the Brazilian shot stopper Neto in 2015. In 2019, Neto signed for Barcelona from Juventus for a fee of £23.4million. However, since arriving in Spain he has had to play second fiddle to Marc-André ter Stegen.
Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard will miss Belgium’s clash with Italy in Turin to determine who finishes third in the UEFA Nations League final four tournament on Sunday with “muscle overloads”, coach Roberto Martinez said.Having lost to France in their Nations League semi-final on Thursday, Belgium face European champions Italy in the Juventus Stadium and will have to try to secure third spot without the pair ranked first and second in their all-time goalscoring list.“Romelu Lukaku is suffering from muscle overload, the same as Eden Hazard,” Martinez told a news conference on Saturday. “They’re not in best conditions to play....
As purple smoke poured out of the supporters section following a last-minute game-winner by Daryl Dike on Saturday, coach Oscar Pareja clung to the neck of assistant coach Josema Bazan, shouting congratulations over the cacophony of the crowd. For both coaches, the win represented the reward of a season’s work by Bazan to design set plays for the Lions. “He’s always working with the boys [on] ...
Gareth Southgate has heralded England’s first match to be refereed by a woman as a watershed occasion for gender equality.Kateryna Monzul will take charge of Saturday’s World Cup qualifier away in Andorra She will officiate the match at the Estadi Nacional, with UEFA’s official website confirming her fellow Ukrainians Maryna Striletska and Svitlana Grushko as assistant referees.France’s Stephanie Frappart will be the VAR with the fourth official and assistant VAR roles filled by men – Denys Shurman and Vikor Matyash respectively.Southgate acknowledged it is a step forward for female officials but is largely uninterested in their sex so long...
James Ward-Prowse has backed England colleague Phil Foden to go a “long, long way” after his starring role in the World Cup qualifying victory in AndorraFoden ran the show against the Group I minnows, twice picking out fine passes which led to Ben Chilwell and Bukayo Saka scoring on the way to a 5-0 win.Tammy Abraham added a third before Ward-Prowse tucked home the rebound after his penalty was saved and Jack Grealish completed the rout with his first England goal.But it was the display of 21-year-old Foden which caught the eye, with Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate purring about...
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 10.BoxingTyson Fury delivered.Don’t ever doubt me, when the chips are down I always deliver!— TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) October 10, 2021WE ARE SPARTANS ⚔️ Thank you #TeamFury 👊🏽👑 pic.twitter.com/wFLRpcxZDx— TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) October 10, 2021Wow. What a fight that was @Tyson_Fury 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #TysonWilder3— Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) October 10, 2021Incredible that fight ! @Tyson_Fury @BronzeBomber— Gary Neville (@GNev2) October 10, 2021That’s why @Tyson_Fury !! The Best … What an incredible fight...
