Boron Jr. Sr. High School has New Principal

BORON – The start of in-class learning this year also brought a new addition to Boron Jr. Sr. High School; a new principal. Mr. David Wiggs decided at the end of last school year that he wanted to be back in the classroom for the 2021-22 school year, so during the summer months, the Muroc Joint Unified School District held their monthly meetings and during this time, a new principal was designated for Boron Jr. Sr. High School. A little over a month into the new school year, we were finally able to sit down with the new principal and interview him and here’s what he had to say.