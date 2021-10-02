CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

FC Dallas vs Minnesota United: Game Thread

By Big D Soccer
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFC Dallas is wrapping up a tough three games in a week set as they host Minnesota United for the second time this season. The two sides are still battling it out for a playoff spot, as the Loons currently hold a nice advantage over FC Dallas in the Western Conference standings by ten points.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Embarrassing Crowd For NFL Game Sunday Afternoon

The Houston Texans currently have a 12-6 lead over the New England Patriots in the second quarter. Too bad not many of their fans are there to see it. Let’s just say the crowd at NRG Stadium this afternoon is a sparse one. That’s not that surprising, considering the Texans have lost three straight and fell 40-0 to the Buffalo Bills last week.
NFL
LAG Confidential

How to Watch Austin FC vs LA Galaxy: Odds, game thread

Today’s match is a big one. Sure, Austin FC may be the far inferior squad, on paper. They are also one of three teams left on the LA Galaxy’s schedule that already know their postseason position, will be on the outside looking in. Which is why this match is so important for the Galaxy.
MLS
chatsports.com

Raiders vs. Dolphins game thread

This is your place to spend as your Las Vegas Raiders try to start 3-0 as they host the 1-1 Miami Dolphins. I, for one, expect a Raiders’ blowout victory. Discuss it all here. Have fun.
NFL
chatsports.com

D.C. United vs. Minnesota United FC 2021: Time, TV schedule and how to watch MLS online

For just the second time all year, D.C. United faces a Western Conference opponent as they host Minnesota United tonight. While the two teams approach the game very differently, there are some similarities: both sit in 6th place in their respective conferences, and both are on 37 points. United is fourth in expected goal differential in the entire league, while Minnesota is right behind them in fifth.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fc Dallas#Minnesota United#Western Conference#Europe#The Second Time#Loons
chiesaditotti.com

Lazio vs. Roma: Lineups & Game Thread

The Derby della Capitale seldom, if ever, needs hyping up. As one of football's most celebrated rivalries, the mere sight of Lazio and Roma sharing a pitch, with their almost contrasting kit schemes and diametrically opposed fan bases, is enough to whet your football appetite. And while it's too early in the season for these local animosities to have any implications on the Serie A table, as the first capital clash featuring José Mourinho and Maurizio Sarri, this rendition of the capital derby feels a bit more important.
SOCCER
mnufc.com

Game Guide: MNUFC at FC Dallas

Broadcast: Bally Sports North+, CW Twin Cities and SKOR North (coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.) The Loons lost a tough game on the road to D.C. United on Wednesday. Despite their best efforts and a PK save from Tyler Miller, the final score ended as 3-1, favoring the Black and Red instead of the Black and Blue. Looking ahead, the Loons have another crucial game on the road this Saturday against FC Dallas. Lately, FC Dallas has struggled to gain traction with their five most recent games ending in three losses and two ties. However, FC Dallas does not go down without a fight. Despite not securing a win in their last five games, they have managed to score in all but one game, tallying a total of seven goals. With the Loons now ranking in seventh place, just above the playoff line, they will need to make sure that business is taken care of on Saturday.
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Threading the Needle: FC Dallas’ Next Head Coach

Two weeks ago, FC Dallas made a big change, firing Luchi Gonzalez and promoting Marco Ferruzzi to interim head coach. The decision was couched in terms of a lack of progress this season and a need to shore up the defense in a late push to make the playoffs. Unfortunately,...
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Titans vs. Colts open game thread

Huge game for the Titans today. A win here puts them 2 games ahead of the Colts in the division. The Titans are the better team. Can they avoid a letdown that is so common for them after a huge win?. Use this thread to discuss the game.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
fcdallas.com

SET THE STAGE: FC Dallas vs. Sporting KC | 9.29.21

Sept. 29 - 7PM. TXA 21 | FCDallas.com/Stream | FCDallas.com/Radio | 1270AM. FCD record: 6-12-9 (27 pts., 11th in West) SKC record: 13-6-7 (46 pts., 2nd in West) FCD vs. SKC all-time: 28-26-13 (107 GF, 97 GA) FCD vs. SKC home: 16-11-5 (61 GF, 36 GA) TRANSITION PERIOD. FC Dallas...
MLS
fcdallas.com

Matchday Guide: FC Dallas vs. Sporting Kansas City | 9.29.2021

FRISCO, Texas - Join us at Toyota Stadium on Wednesday, September 29 to cheer on FC Dallas as they take on Sporting Kansas City. 3 Points Wednesday is back so grab $3 beers and $1 hot dogs! The match will also highlight Kick Childhood Cancer and Hispanic & Latino Heritage .
MLS
chatsports.com

October/November Outlook: Examining the final six games for FC Dallas

What a month it has been for FC Dallas. Just when things were looking decent enough for the club, things took a massive turn, and now we’re looking at a less than 1% chance of reaching the playoffs this season. So can interim manager Marco Ferruzzi turn the tide with...
MLS
ganggreennation.com

SNF: Packers vs 49ers Game Thread

Sunday Night Football, Week 2. Tonight the San Francisco 49ers host the Green Bay Packers in a game between two playoff contenders. The 49ers come into this game undefeated at 2-0, off a tough 17 - 11 win over the Philadelphia Eagles last week. Although the 49ers are undefeated after two weeks, they have achieved that record over two teams expected to finish near the bottom of the league in the Detroit Lions and the Philadelphia Eagles. Tonight’s game against the Packers represents a major step up in level of competition. It will be interesting to see how the 49ers fare.
NFL
chatsports.com

Royals vs. Twins season finale game thread

The Royals take on the Twins in Game 162, the season finale. It has been quite a roller coaster season for the Royals from dizzying highs in April to soul-crushing lows in the May and June to tepid cromulence in the second-half of the season. Jackson Kowar will try to...
MLB
Sports Illustrated

Game Day Thread: TCU vs. Texas

Game Day Thread: Follow TCU's Game vs. Texas LIVE!. KillerFrog's Fan Forum - lowering office productivity since 1997 - is widely known throughout the TCU fan base as the source for how fans are feeling at that moment on a host of topics. The Game Day Threads contain play-by-play action...
TEXAS STATE
ganggreennation.com

MNF: Cowboys vs Eagles Game Thread

Monday Night Football, Week 3. Tonight the Philadelphia Eagles travel to Arlington, Texas to take on the Dallas Cowboys. The Eagles come into this game with a 1-1 record, coming off a tough 17 - 11 loss against the San Francisco 49ers last week. The Eagles young quarterback Jalen Hurts has gotten off to a good start, sporting a 108 passer rating, but it’s the defense that has really shone. The Eagles have allowed just 23 points in two games for a sparkling 11.5 average. They have achieved this by shutting down the pass, as the Eagles have allowed just 325 passing yards in two games. Tonight’s contest against the pass happy Dallas Cowboys will test the Eagles pass defense in ways they haven’t seen to date.
NFL
chatsports.com

Cleveland Browns vs. Minnesota Vikings - 1st Quarter Game Thread

Today, the Cleveland Browns play on the road against the Baltimore Ravens. We will have game threads running for each quarter, so be sure to participate in the discussions. Television: CBS - Kevin Harlan (play-by-play) & Trent Green (analyst) Local Radio: ESPN 850 WKNR, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 FM WNCX.
NFL
chatsports.com

Sixers vs. Raptors: Preseason Game Thread

The Sixers are back! Unfortunately, their road games aren’t being televised this preseason, but you can follow along with 97.5 The Fanatic, League Pass, or through Twitter as we cover what’s happening with updates and video clips. Game Info. When: 7:00 pm ET, October 4, 2021. Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto,...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy