Breaking Up is Hard to Do!

This past Monday, we were in court. I happen to love court rooms and law, but usually from a TV screen or a novel. It is so different when you are participating in one. I have not been in many court rooms, and luckily for me, the few times I have, I have always been on the right side of the law. BUT, even so, being in a court room makes me feel uneasy.

LAW ・ 7 DAYS AGO