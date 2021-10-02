Fans enjoy return to ShopRite LPGA Classic
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — For most fans and tournament officials, the past few days have been special. Last year, the ShopRite LPGA Classic was held without fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But on Saturday, like in previous years, spectators gathered around holes to watch the competitors, grabbed autographs from various golfers and watched them be interviewed, and enjoyed the sunny skies and warm temperatures at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club.pressofatlanticcity.com
Comments / 0