Colorado Springs women join nationwide abortion rally

"It's time to Ovary-act" and "Ruth sent us" were just a couple of the numerous signs held by activists at the Women's March in Colorado Springs Saturday morning. The march is part of a nationwide abortion rally Saturday in response to the U.S. Supreme Court declining to block a Texas law stopping doctors from providing abortion care after fetal cardiac activity is detected, which can be as early as five or six weeks. The law also allows private parties to sue anyone who provides or aids and abets an abortion past six weeks.