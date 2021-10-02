CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Colorado Springs women join nationwide abortion rally

By Hugh Johnson hugh.johnson@gazette.com
Gazette
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article"It's time to Ovary-act" and "Ruth sent us" were just a couple of the numerous signs held by activists at the Women's March in Colorado Springs Saturday morning. The march is part of a nationwide abortion rally Saturday in response to the U.S. Supreme Court declining to block a Texas law stopping doctors from providing abortion care after fetal cardiac activity is detected, which can be as early as five or six weeks. The law also allows private parties to sue anyone who provides or aids and abets an abortion past six weeks.

gazette.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Southwest cancels more than 1,000 weekend flights

Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds of flights over the weekend, blaming the woes on air traffic control issues and weather. The airline canceled more than 1,000 flights, or 28% of its schedule, as of 5 p.m. ET Sunday, according to flight tracker FlightAware. That was the highest rate by far of the major U.S. airlines. Next in line were Allegiant and Spirit, which had respectively canceled 5% and 4% of their flights on Sunday, according to the flight tracker. American Airlines canceled 2% of its flights.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Merck seeks first U.S. FDA authorization for COVID-19 tablet

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) said on Monday it has applied for U.S. emergency use authorization for its tablet to treat mild-to-moderate patients of COVID-19, putting it on course to become the first oral antiviral medication for the disease. Its authorization could help change clinical management...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CBS News

U.S. Navy nuclear engineer, wife charged with selling nuclear submarine secrets

A U.S. Navy nuclear engineer with access to military secrets has been charged with trying to pass information to someone he thought worked for a foreign government, but who turned out to be an FBI agent. Senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge reports from the Pentagon on the extraordinary case that combines allegations of spying, nuclear submarine secrets, and a peanut butter sandwich.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Health
Local
Colorado Society
City
Colorado City, CO
State
Texas State
Colorado Springs, CO
Society
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
The Hill

Taliban say US will provide aid, but not recognition, after Doha talks

The Taliban announced Sunday following talks in Qatar that the United States would not be formally recognizing the Taliban but would be providing humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, The Associated Press reported. The Doha talks were the first face-to-face meetings between senior representatives of the Taliban and a U.S. delegation since...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Texan vying for governor slams COVID vaccine mandates from hospital

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Conservative firebrand and Texas Republican gubernatorial candidate Allen West was receiving care for COVID-19 in a hospital on Sunday, he said on Twitter, noting that his experience with the illness had strengthened his opposition to vaccine mandates. West, 60, served as chairman of the Republican Party...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Law#Abortions#Protest Riot#The U S Supreme Court#Democrat#House#Republicans#Gop#Chinook Center

Comments / 0

Community Policy