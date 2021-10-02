CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cherokee County, TX

COVID-19 active cases continue to drop in Cherokee County

By Michelle Dillon mdillon@jacksonvilleprogress.com
Jacksonville Daily Progress
Jacksonville Daily Progress
 8 days ago

The month of September began with a report of a pandemic high number of active COVID-19 cases in Cherokee County, 518, but ended with a report of the fewest for the month, 125 on Sept. 30.

While Cherokee County’s active case numbers fluctuated, there was an overall decrease each week throughout September, as reported by the Cherokee County Public Health Department.

The vaccination rates for Cherokee County are still below 50% and have only risen slightly since the beginning of the month.

There are 17,278 people, or 39.2% of those age 12 and older in Cherokee County who have been fully vaccinated, as of Sept. 30. Only 15,273, or 34.65%, were vaccinated by the Sept. 1 report. Those who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine totaled 20,579 or 46.69%, as of Sept. 30.

Cherokee County’s numbers are comparable to the vaccination rates of surrounding counties; Rusk, 45.49% with one dose, 38.75% fully vaccinated; Henderson, 46.7%, 39.8%; Anderson, 46.99%, 40.01%; Houston, 48.97%, 42.04%; Angelina, 53.73%, 46.30%; Nacogdoches, 54.74%, 45.21% and Smith, 54.8%, 47.33%.

While the total number of vaccinated people has increased in Cherokee County and is in proportion with surrounding counties, Cherokee falls behind state percentages. In Texas, the vaccination rate of the 12 and older population who have received at least one dose has reached 71.71%. Of those, 61.61% have been fully vaccinated, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The Cherokee County Public Health Department will hold a vaccination clinic in the Jacksonville Public Library, 526 Commerce St., during the Oct. 5 National Night Out event.

The Clinic of HOPE has scheduled a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday, Oct 18. Contact the clinic at 903-586-7781 for more information or to schedule an appointment.

For more information about the Cherokee County Health Department, visit cctxphd.org or the Cherokee County Public Health Department Facebook page.

For state-wide or a by county report on COVID-19 cases or vaccination rates, visit dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/AdditionalData.aspx.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Southwest Airlines cancels more than 1,000 weekend flights

NEW YORK -- Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds of flights over the weekend, blaming the woes on air traffic control issues and weather. The airline canceled more than 1,000 flights, or 28% of its schedule, as of 5 p.m. ET Sunday, according to flight tracker FlightAware. That was the highest rate by far of the major U.S. airlines. Next in line were Allegiant and Spirit, which had respectively canceled 5% and 4% of their flights on Sunday, according to the flight tracker. American Airlines canceled 2% of its flights.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NBC News

Sticky situation: Navy engineer accused of trying to pass intel in peanut butter sandwich

A U.S. Navy engineer who allegedly hid restricted information about nuclear-powered submarines in a peanut-butter sandwich faces espionage-related charges, according to federal court documents unsealed Sunday. Jonathan Toebbe, 42, was arrested Saturday in West Virginia on suspicion of conspiracy to communicate restricted data and other crimes, federal prosecutors in the...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Anderson, TX
County
Cherokee County, TX
City
Henderson, TX
Local
Texas Health
City
Cherokee, TX
Cherokee County, TX
Government
Cherokee County, TX
Health
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Rusk, TX
City
Nacogdoches, TX
Reuters

Texan vying for governor slams COVID vaccine mandates from hospital

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Conservative firebrand and Texas Republican gubernatorial candidate Allen West was receiving care for COVID-19 in a hospital on Sunday, he said on Twitter, noting that his experience with the illness had strengthened his opposition to vaccine mandates. West, 60, served as chairman of the Republican Party...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

After McConnell's blink, Democrats hold a weaker hand

WASHINGTON — The "blink" heard 'round the world temporarily saved the U.S. from defaulting on its debts, and it supplied ammunition for Democrats and Republicans to mock Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. Former President Donald Trump accused McConnell of "folding," and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who is seldom in sync with Trump, exclaimed that "McConnell caved."
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Angelina#The Clinic Of Hope#Cctxphd Org
Reuters

Iraq counts votes after lowest ever election turnout

BAGHDAD, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Vote counting was underway in Iraq on Monday, a day after a record low turnout in a parliamentary election, reflecting what many Iraqis said was a loss of faith in the country's democratic process and political class. The turnout in Sunday's election was 41%, the...
ELECTIONS
Jacksonville Daily Progress

Jacksonville Daily Progress

Jacksonville, TX
999
Followers
144
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Jacksonville Daily Progress

Comments / 0

Community Policy