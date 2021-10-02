COVID-19 active cases continue to drop in Cherokee County

The month of September began with a report of a pandemic high number of active COVID-19 cases in Cherokee County, 518, but ended with a report of the fewest for the month, 125 on Sept. 30.

While Cherokee County’s active case numbers fluctuated, there was an overall decrease each week throughout September, as reported by the Cherokee County Public Health Department.

The vaccination rates for Cherokee County are still below 50% and have only risen slightly since the beginning of the month.

There are 17,278 people, or 39.2% of those age 12 and older in Cherokee County who have been fully vaccinated, as of Sept. 30. Only 15,273, or 34.65%, were vaccinated by the Sept. 1 report. Those who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine totaled 20,579 or 46.69%, as of Sept. 30.

Cherokee County’s numbers are comparable to the vaccination rates of surrounding counties; Rusk, 45.49% with one dose, 38.75% fully vaccinated; Henderson, 46.7%, 39.8%; Anderson, 46.99%, 40.01%; Houston, 48.97%, 42.04%; Angelina, 53.73%, 46.30%; Nacogdoches, 54.74%, 45.21% and Smith, 54.8%, 47.33%.

While the total number of vaccinated people has increased in Cherokee County and is in proportion with surrounding counties, Cherokee falls behind state percentages. In Texas, the vaccination rate of the 12 and older population who have received at least one dose has reached 71.71%. Of those, 61.61% have been fully vaccinated, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The Cherokee County Public Health Department will hold a vaccination clinic in the Jacksonville Public Library, 526 Commerce St., during the Oct. 5 National Night Out event.

The Clinic of HOPE has scheduled a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday, Oct 18. Contact the clinic at 903-586-7781 for more information or to schedule an appointment.

For more information about the Cherokee County Health Department, visit cctxphd.org or the Cherokee County Public Health Department Facebook page.

For state-wide or a by county report on COVID-19 cases or vaccination rates, visit dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/AdditionalData.aspx.