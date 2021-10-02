No positive reports of invasive species for summer tree-check effort

The state’s Invasive Species Council ended this year’s Tree Check Month with promising news. The annual program, conducted during the summer by the council in partnership with the Washington State Department of Natural Resources and Department of Agriculture, encourages people to check trees, garden lights, and any sources of standing water in their backyards — such as swimming pools, pet bowls, and birdbaths — for invasive insects. Those who found suspicious bugs were asked to submit photos to the council for further inspection.