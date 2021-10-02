Sales Boomerang CEO Alex Kutsishin selected as a winner of HousingWire’s 2021 HW Vanguard awards

One of the most complex roles in the C-Suite is held by the corporate counsel. Their multifaceted work requires them at different times to be a teacher, decision-maker, defender, risk-taker, negotiator, protector, and more. Above all, they are the chief executive’s most trusted adviser. For the past 12 years, D CEO has honored the best in the business through its annual Corporate Counsel Awards. Experience and education are essential to rising to the top of the corporate legal ranks. Still, one cannot discount how experiences outside boardrooms and courtrooms impact how they approach their jobs.

DALLAS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO