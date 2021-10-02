CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sales Boomerang CEO Alex Kutsishin selected as a winner of HousingWire’s 2021 HW Vanguard awards

By Terry Windall
massachusettsnewswire.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Sales Boomerang, the mortgage industry’s top-rated automated borrower intelligence and retention system, today announced that Co-founder and CEO Alex Kutsishin was selected as a winner of HousingWire’s 2021 HW Vanguard awards. The annual awards program recognizes leaders in the mortgage and real estate industries who have made a tangible impact on the housing economy by generating cutting-edge initiatives, products and services.

massachusettsnewswire.com

