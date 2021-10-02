OMG Network price analysis: Price surmounts $12.89 peak after groundbreaking recovery

LONG TERM VIEW:- The price is near the resistance of $0.00002808 and the RSI is in the overbought zone as the bulls are trying their best to push the price above the resistance level. Let’s look at the technical indicator so that we can see the MACD is showing a green histogram as the MCAD line is above the signal line and there is no sign of the lines to change direction and we can see the trend is bullish if the bulls keep the same pressure. In addition to that we can see RSI is in the overbought zone near 79 and is pointing sideways as the pressure from both sides is almost equal. Lastly we can see that 20MA and 50MA is above the 100MA and the price has taken support on the 20MA a lot of times making it a demand zone.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO