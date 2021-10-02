CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool vs. Manchester City odds, picks and prediction

By Nathan Beighle
 8 days ago
In a duel of two EPL powerhouses, Manchester City (4 wins, 1 loss, 1 draw) travels to take on Liverpool (4-0-2) Sunday. The match will be held at Anfield with kickoff slated for 11:30 a.m. ET. Below, we preview Liverpool vs. Manchester City odds and lines, and make our best EPL bets, picks and predictions.

Both teams are coming off midweek Champions League matches. Liverpool crushed FC Porto while Manchester City lost a thriller to the Lionel Messi-led PSG.

Liverpool will be without key right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold Sunday. That means D Virgil van Dijk, arguably the best defender in the world, will have to play an even larger role.

As for Man City, its key issue is the lack of a true nine. F Raheem Sterling has played it some, but M Jack Grealish and M Kevin de Bruyne haven’t been able to serve as legitimate scoring threats.

Liverpool vs. Manchester City: Odds, picks and predictions

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Saturday at 2:12 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Liverpool +180 (bet $100 to win $180) | Manchester City +145 (bet $100 to win $145) | Draw +245
  • Over/Under: 2.5 (O: -150 | U: +120)

Prediction

Liverpool 1, Manchester City 1

Money line (ML)

“LEAN” to the DRAW (+245) as the best play on the money line. Man City is the most balanced team in the EPL. It plays great out of the middle and is led out of the back by veteran D Kyle Walker.

Man City has the best midfield in the EPL which helps control the pace. While it has been exposed by Tottenham, Liverpool will play this game far differently than the Hotspur did.

Liverpool will push the pace with F Mohamed Salah and F Sadio Mané. Man City has given up just 1 goal this season and is coming off a 1-0 victory over Chelsea in EPL play last week.

Over/Under (O/U)

BET on the UNDER 2.5 (+120) as Man City’s defense has been that good.

Against Chelsea, Leicester City, and Arsenal, the club gave up zero goals. However, taking out Liverpool’s last match against Brentford, it had given up just 1 goal through five games.

Liverpool has played one top-tier side and drew Chelsea 1-1 with a red-card handball as the only goal.

Both have elite attacks, but the defenses have come out on top in recent matches.

For more sports betting picks and tips, visit SportsbookWire.com. Please gamble responsibly.

