NXTC Stock Price: Why It Increased Over 12%
The stock price of NextCure Inc (NASDAQ: NXTC) increased by over 12% in the previous trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of NextCure Inc (NASDAQ: NXTC) – a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing novel, first-in-class immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases – increased by over 12% in the previous trading session. Investors are responding positively to NextCure announcing that new data from two clinical studies and one research study will be presented during oral and poster sessions at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) annual meeting, to be held in Washington, D.C., and in a virtual platform on November 10-14, 2021.pulse2.com
