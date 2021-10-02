APRN Stock Price: Why It Increased By Over 10%
The stock price of Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN) increased by over 10% in the previous trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN) increased by over 10% in the previous trading session. Investors are responding positively to Blue Apron bringing back its popular Thanksgiving menu available to order starting on October 11, just in time for the holiday season. And the offering includes a wide variety of options for customers to build a dinner experience that fits their holiday plans and dietary needs whether it is a cozy dinner for two or a “friendsgiving” for up to 8 people.pulse2.com
