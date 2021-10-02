APRN Stock Price: Why It Increased By Over 10%

Crypto can be a scary choice for investors who are just starting out. One of the most important things to do on the road to becoming a successful investor is to train your brain to cope with volatility. Stock values have the potential to rise and fall in a flash, and once you learn to recognize that volatility is actually normal, you may be less likely to make rash decisions that cause you to lose money, like selling stocks out of a panic when they're down.

