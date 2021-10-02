CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MRNA Stock Price: Why It Fell Over 11%

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) fell by over 11% in the previous trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) fell by over 11% in the previous trading session. Investors are responding negatively to Merck announcing a COVID-19 antiviral pill, which reduces the risk of hospitalization or death by around 50%. While this is great news for society as a whole, it has concerned investors that the demand for COVID-19 vaccines will decline in the coming months. Some of the vaccine makers that saw a significant stock price drop include Novavax, BioNTech, Vir Biotechnology, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

