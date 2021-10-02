CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BNTX Stock Price: Why It Fell Over 6%

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) fell by over 6% in the previous trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) fell by over 6% in the previous trading session. Investors are responding negatively to Merck announcing a COVID-19 antiviral pill, which reduces the risk of hospitalization or death by around 50%.

pulse2.com

ABBV Stock: Why It Increased This Past Week

The shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) increased this past week. This is why it happened. The shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) increased this past week from $108.07 at 11 AM ET on Monday to $111.09 at 11 AM ET on Friday, October 8. Investors are responding positively to AbbVie reporting positive results from a Phase 3 trial of RINVOQ for treating ankylosing spondylitis (AS).
pulse2.com

ZWS Stock: $38 Price Target From Oppenheimer

The shares of Zurn Water Solutions Corp (NYSE: ZWS) have received a $38 price target from Oppenheimer. These are the details. The shares of Zurn Water Solutions Corp (NYSE: ZWS) have received a $38 price target from Oppenheimer. And Oppenheimer analyst Bryan Blair initiated coverage of Zurn Water Solutions with an “Outperform” rating.
CTXS Stock: $90 Price Target From Morgan Stanley

The shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) have received a $90 price target from Morgan Stanley. These are the details. The shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) have received a $90 price target from Morgan Stanley. And Morgan Stanley analyst Sanjit Singh assigned an “Equal Weight” rating to the company shares.
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

First of all, no stock capable of quintupling your money in just over three years is a low-risk investment, so keep that in mind as we go on. And yes, as odd as it may seem, 2025 isn't much more than three years into the future. Having said that, there certainly are some impressive companies that could deliver this kind of return -- or more -- in a relatively short time frame if things go well.
The Motley Fool

3 Surefire Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Crash

A laundry list of tailwinds suggest a double-digit drop could be on the horizon. Historically, every crash or correction has been a buying opportunity for patient investors. This stock trio has an excellent track record of making investors richer over time. Most folks won't be thrilled to hear this, but...
investing.com

4 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy for Q4 2021

The market is experiencing raging volatility due to factors like index rebalancing, portfolio adjustments, high inflation, and debt ceiling concerns. With a temporary rise in the debt limit, the possibility of a default still hovers. As experts expect a correction in the near term, dividend stocks such as Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), Dow Inc. (DOW), and Sysco Corp (SYY), offering a stable income stream, could be solid bets now.Driven by investors’ concerns over rising inflation and U.S.-China trade tensions, the dollar eased, and a gauge of global equity markets fell on Monday. "In the past, escalation of U.S.-China trade tensions has sparked risk off among investors," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex. Moreover, the U.S. Senate temporarily raised the $28.4 trillion debt limit to avoid a potential default. This gives the administration a timeframe of eight weeks to address the issue. This, combined with seasonal factors like index rebalancing and portfolio adjustments, are leading to heightened market volatility.
pulse2.com

QDEL Stock: Why It Increased By Over 8% Today

The stock price of Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) increased by over 8% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) – a provider of rapid diagnostic testing solutions, cellular-based virology assays, and molecular diagnostic systems – increased by over 8% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Quidel announced its preliminary results for the third quarter of 2021.
MarketWatch

NerdWallet files for an IPO, with stock expected to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker "NRDS."

NerdWallet Inc., the California-based financial guidance provider, filed Friday for an initial public offering. The company has not yet determined the number of shares it will offer or the expected pricing for the IPO, but said it expects its stock to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "NRDS." Chief Executive Tim Chen, who founded the company in 2009, will have Class A shares, which are entitled to one vote per share, and Class B shares, entitled to 10 votes per share, after the IPO is completed. Chief Executive Tim Chen, who founded the company in 2009, currently owns...
