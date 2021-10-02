CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BMRA Stock Price: Why It Increased 38%

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) increased by 38% in the previous trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) increased by 38% in the previous trading session. Investors are responding positively to Biomerica announcing that it has entered into a General Merchandise Supplier Agreement with Walmart for the sale of the Company’s EZ Detect colorectal disease screening test within the Walmart retail system. Biomerica has now shipped its first orders of the EZ Detect product to Walmart. And beginning this week, Walmart has begun selling the product through its online sales channel.

CTXS Stock: $90 Price Target From Morgan Stanley

The shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) have received a $90 price target from Morgan Stanley. These are the details. The shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) have received a $90 price target from Morgan Stanley. And Morgan Stanley analyst Sanjit Singh assigned an “Equal Weight” rating to the company shares.
LUV Stock: Why It Fell Today

The stock price of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) fell by over 1.5% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) fell by over 1.5% pre-market today. Investors are responding negatively to Southwest canceling over 1,000 flights yesterday. This is about 27% of daily operations and it is the second day of mass cancellations for the company. Southwest had blamed the cancellations on air traffic control issues, limited staffing in Florida, and bad weather.
3 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

First of all, no stock capable of quintupling your money in just over three years is a low-risk investment, so keep that in mind as we go on. And yes, as odd as it may seem, 2025 isn't much more than three years into the future. Having said that, there certainly are some impressive companies that could deliver this kind of return -- or more -- in a relatively short time frame if things go well.
OSMT Stock: Why It Fell By Over 35% This Week

The stock price of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: OSMT) fell by over 35% this past week. This is why it happened. The stock price of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: OSMT) fell by over 35% this past week. Investors are responding negatively to Osmotica Pharmaceuticals recently announcing the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 14 million ordinary shares of the company and warrants to buy up to 14 million ordinary shares at a public offering price of $2.50 per share and accompanying warrant.
Why Paychex (PAYX) Is Buying Flock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) announced recently it is buying Flock. This is why. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) — a leading provider of integrated human capital management software solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services — announced recently that it has acquired Flock, a benefits enrollment and administration, onboarding, and human resources information system (HRIS) provider, based in San Francisco.
COST Stock: $520 Price Target From Cowen

The shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) have received a price target of $520 from Cowen. These are the details. The shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) have received a price target of $520 from Cowen. And Cowen analyst Oliver Chen increased the price target from $440 while maintaining an “Outperform” rating on the company shares.
3 Surefire Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Crash

A laundry list of tailwinds suggest a double-digit drop could be on the horizon. Historically, every crash or correction has been a buying opportunity for patient investors. This stock trio has an excellent track record of making investors richer over time. Most folks won't be thrilled to hear this, but...
NerdWallet files for an IPO, with stock expected to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker "NRDS."

NerdWallet Inc., the California-based financial guidance provider, filed Friday for an initial public offering. The company has not yet determined the number of shares it will offer or the expected pricing for the IPO, but said it expects its stock to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "NRDS." Chief Executive Tim Chen, who founded the company in 2009, will have Class A shares, which are entitled to one vote per share, and Class B shares, entitled to 10 votes per share, after the IPO is completed. Chief Executive Tim Chen, who founded the company in 2009, currently owns...
Is ChargePoint Holdings a Buy Under $20?

Shares of popular electric vehicle (EV) charging network provider ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT) have declined significantly over the past few months, even though the company completed several acquisitions and expanded its...
