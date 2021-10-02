BMRA Stock Price: Why It Increased 38%
The stock price of Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) increased by 38% in the previous trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) increased by 38% in the previous trading session. Investors are responding positively to Biomerica announcing that it has entered into a General Merchandise Supplier Agreement with Walmart for the sale of the Company’s EZ Detect colorectal disease screening test within the Walmart retail system. Biomerica has now shipped its first orders of the EZ Detect product to Walmart. And beginning this week, Walmart has begun selling the product through its online sales channel.pulse2.com
Comments / 0