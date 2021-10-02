CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HUBS Stock Price: $750 Target From Stifel

pulse2.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE: HUBS) have received a price target of $750 from Stifel. These are the details. The shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE: HUBS) have received a price target of $750 from Stifel. And Stifel analyst J. Parker Lane increased the price target from $650 while maintaining a “Buy” rating on the shares.

pulse2.com

pulse2.com

OSMT Stock: Why It Fell By Over 35% This Week

The stock price of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: OSMT) fell by over 35% this past week. This is why it happened. The stock price of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: OSMT) fell by over 35% this past week. Investors are responding negatively to Osmotica Pharmaceuticals recently announcing the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 14 million ordinary shares of the company and warrants to buy up to 14 million ordinary shares at a public offering price of $2.50 per share and accompanying warrant.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Surefire Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Crash

A laundry list of tailwinds suggest a double-digit drop could be on the horizon. Historically, every crash or correction has been a buying opportunity for patient investors. This stock trio has an excellent track record of making investors richer over time. Most folks won't be thrilled to hear this, but...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

First of all, no stock capable of quintupling your money in just over three years is a low-risk investment, so keep that in mind as we go on. And yes, as odd as it may seem, 2025 isn't much more than three years into the future. Having said that, there certainly are some impressive companies that could deliver this kind of return -- or more -- in a relatively short time frame if things go well.
STOCKS
#Stock Price#Hubspot Inc Lrb
MarketWatch

NerdWallet files for an IPO, with stock expected to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker "NRDS."

NerdWallet Inc., the California-based financial guidance provider, filed Friday for an initial public offering. The company has not yet determined the number of shares it will offer or the expected pricing for the IPO, but said it expects its stock to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "NRDS." Chief Executive Tim Chen, who founded the company in 2009, will have Class A shares, which are entitled to one vote per share, and Class B shares, entitled to 10 votes per share, after the IPO is completed. Chief Executive Tim Chen, who founded the company in 2009, currently owns...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
pulse2.com

RENN Stock: Why It Increased By Over 54% Today

The stock price of Renren Inc (NYSE: RENN) increased by over 54% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Renren Inc (NYSE: RENN) increased by over 54% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Renren paying at least $300 million to settle a shareholder lawsuit where company insiders were accused of usurping the company’s billion-dollar investment portfolio. This was announced by the plaintiffs’ law firm Reid Collins.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
investing.com

4 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy for Q4 2021

The market is experiencing raging volatility due to factors like index rebalancing, portfolio adjustments, high inflation, and debt ceiling concerns. With a temporary rise in the debt limit, the possibility of a default still hovers. As experts expect a correction in the near term, dividend stocks such as Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), Dow Inc. (DOW), and Sysco Corp (SYY), offering a stable income stream, could be solid bets now.Driven by investors’ concerns over rising inflation and U.S.-China trade tensions, the dollar eased, and a gauge of global equity markets fell on Monday. "In the past, escalation of U.S.-China trade tensions has sparked risk off among investors," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex. Moreover, the U.S. Senate temporarily raised the $28.4 trillion debt limit to avoid a potential default. This gives the administration a timeframe of eight weeks to address the issue. This, combined with seasonal factors like index rebalancing and portfolio adjustments, are leading to heightened market volatility.
STOCKS
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

AvidXchange raises expected pricing range of IPO, boosting

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. could raise up to $44 million more than it previously expected, as the North Carolina-based provider of accounts payable automation software raised the estimated pricing range of its initial public offering. The company said it is still offering 22.0 million shares in the IPO, which is now expected to price between $23 and $25 a share, up from a previous estimate of between $21 and $23 a share, as the company could raise up to $550 million. The new pricing range implies the company could now be valued at up to $4.78 billion, up from a previous estimate of $4.40 billion. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has inched up less than 0.1% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 2.0%.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Fast-Growing Stocks on the Dip

Veeva Systems and Adobe both grew sales by 20% year over year in their most recent quarters. These subscription-based businesses are generating impressive profit margins of more than 20%. The growing trend of digitalization makes these stocks attractive buy-and-hold options. Since the start of September, the S&P 500 has fallen...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

OSMT Stock: Why It Substantially Fell Today

The stock price of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: OSMT) fell by over 40% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: OSMT) fell by over 40% pre-market today. Investors are responding negatively to Osmotica Pharmaceuticals announcing the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 14 million ordinary shares of the company and warrants to purchase up to 14 million ordinary shares at a public offering price of $2.50 per share and accompanying warrant.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

AYI Stock: Why It Substantially Increased This Week

The stock price of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) increased by over 14% over the past few trading days. This is why it happened. The stock price of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) increased by over 14% over the past few trading days. Investors are responding positively to the company’s fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and full-year results.
STOCKS
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney Analyst Cuts Stock Price Target on Streaming Subscriber “Reset”

“Paradise Lost” was the title of Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall’s Tuesday report, in which he cut his price target on Walt Disney’s stock by $13 to $203, citing a streaming subscriber “reset.” The Wall Street expert maintained his “overweight” rating on the Hollywood conglomerate’s shares though. “We look to the Netflix experience and content amortization expectations to remain confident in Disney, but our price target falls as we reset our sub numbers,” he explained. Recent management commentary on streamer Disney+ user trends in the current quarter “has cast a spotlight on what it will take for Disney to reach fiscal year...
MARKETS

