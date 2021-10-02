CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

TEDU Stock Price: Why It Fell Over 15%

pulse2.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Tarena International Inc (NASDAQ: TEDU) fell by 18.88% in the past 5 trading days. This is why it happened. The stock price of Tarena International Inc (NASDAQ: TEDU) – a leading provider of adult professional education and childhood & adolescent quality education services in China – fell by 18.88% in the past 5 trading days. Investors are responding negatively to Tarena International announcing it has delivered a written notice to Kidedu Holdings Limited (parent), Kidarena Merger Sub (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the parent known as the Merger Sub), and Ascendant Capital Partners (ACP), of their plan to terminate the Agreement and Plan of Merger dated April 30, 2021, with the parent and “Merger Sub” due to the breach of the merger agreement by the parent and merger sub.

pulse2.com

Comments / 0

Related
pulse2.com

ABBV Stock: Why It Increased This Past Week

The shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) increased this past week. This is why it happened. The shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) increased this past week from $108.07 at 11 AM ET on Monday to $111.09 at 11 AM ET on Friday, October 8. Investors are responding positively to AbbVie reporting positive results from a Phase 3 trial of RINVOQ for treating ankylosing spondylitis (AS).
STOCKS
pulse2.com

XOM Stock: $66 Price Target From Truist

The shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) have received a $66 price target from Truist. These are the details. The shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) have received a $66 price target from Truist. And Truist analyst Neal Dingmann is maintaining a “Hold” rating on the shares following a broader research note on Exploration and Production names in the energy sector.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

CTXS Stock: $90 Price Target From Morgan Stanley

The shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) have received a $90 price target from Morgan Stanley. These are the details. The shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) have received a $90 price target from Morgan Stanley. And Morgan Stanley analyst Sanjit Singh assigned an “Equal Weight” rating to the company shares.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tedu#Tedu Stock Price#Kidedu Holdings Limited#Acp#The Board Of Directors
pulse2.com

TRVI Stock: Why It Increased Today

The stock price of Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TRVI) increased by over 35% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TRVI) increased by over 35% pre-market today. Investors responded positively to an SEC filing. The SEC filing reveals that Trevi Therapeutics applied for an immediate withdrawal of a Registration Statement — which was originally filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 27, 2021.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

CEI Stock Increases Over 10% Pre-Market

The stock price of Camber Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: CEI) increased by over 10% pre-market today. These are the details. The stock price of Camber Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: CEI) increased by over 10% pre-market today. There are no company-specific reports driving the stock price up. But this seems to be a...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
pulse2.com

DATS Stock: Why It Substantially Increased

The stock price of DatChat Inc (NASDAQ: DATS) increased by over 45% in the previous trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of DatChat Inc (NASDAQ: DATS) increased by over 45% in the previous trading session. There are no company-specific reports that drove up the stock price so it appears there are external factors at play.
STOCKS
Forbes

Why Boring Stocks Outperform Over The Long Term

Jonathan Dash is founder of Dash Investments. As CIO, he is responsible for the firm’s Investment Management and Asset Allocation decisions. For as long as people have been investing in the stock market, they have been told that with the expectation of higher returns should come the expectation of higher risk. So, it’s not surprising that many investors think high-risk, high-volatility stocks will outperform lower-risk stocks over time. However, in reality, less-risky stocks have outperformed riskier stocks and the stock market consistently over time. It may be time for investors seeking superior long-term returns to rethink that return-risk relationship of stocks.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Lemonade Stock Could Soar Over the Next Decade

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) is an insurance company built on modern technology. While today's industry leaders are much larger, both in terms of market cap and written premiums, most legacy insurance providers weren't built to capture and deploy big data. That gives Lemonade an advantage. In this Backstage Pass video, which aired...
ECONOMY
pulse2.com

Blockdaemon: $155 Million Funding And $1.255 Billion Valuation

Leading independent blockchain infrastructure platform Blockdaemon announced it raised $155 million at a valuation of $1.255 billion. These are the details. Blockdaemon — the leading independent blockchain infrastructure platform — announced that it has closed a Series B funding round of USD $155 million with a valuation of $1.255 billion, making it the world’s largest blockchain infrastructure company for node management and staking. The round of funding was led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 with participation from Matrix Capital Management, Sapphire Ventures, and Morgan Creek Digital.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

3 Surefire Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Crash

A laundry list of tailwinds suggest a double-digit drop could be on the horizon. Historically, every crash or correction has been a buying opportunity for patient investors. This stock trio has an excellent track record of making investors richer over time. Most folks won't be thrilled to hear this, but...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy