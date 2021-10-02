TEDU Stock Price: Why It Fell Over 15%

The stock price of Tarena International Inc (NASDAQ: TEDU) fell by 18.88% in the past 5 trading days. This is why it happened. The stock price of Tarena International Inc (NASDAQ: TEDU) – a leading provider of adult professional education and childhood & adolescent quality education services in China – fell by 18.88% in the past 5 trading days. Investors are responding negatively to Tarena International announcing it has delivered a written notice to Kidedu Holdings Limited (parent), Kidarena Merger Sub (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the parent known as the Merger Sub), and Ascendant Capital Partners (ACP), of their plan to terminate the Agreement and Plan of Merger dated April 30, 2021, with the parent and “Merger Sub” due to the breach of the merger agreement by the parent and merger sub.