GH Stock Price: Why It Fell 14%

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ: GH) fell by 14% in the previous trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ: GH) fell by 14% in the previous trading session. Investors are responding negatively to a Bloomberg report that Guardant Health is interested in buying NeoGenomics.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Price#Guardant Health Inc Lrb#Gh#Bloomberg#Neogenomics
