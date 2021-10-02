CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

BWEN Stock Price: Why It Increased Over 14%

pulse2.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Broadwind Inc (NASDAQ: BWEN) increased by over 14% in the previous trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of the diversified precision manufacturer of specialized components and solutions serving global markets Broadwind Inc (NASDAQ: BWEN) increased by over 14% in the previous trading session. Investors are responding positively to Broadwind announcing that the company had received over $12 million in new tower orders from multiple wind turbine customers.

pulse2.com

Comments / 0

Related
pulse2.com

NIO Stock: $56 Price Target From Goldman Sachs

The shares of Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) have received a $56 price target from Goldman Sachs. These are the details. The shares of Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) have received a $56 price target from Goldman Sachs. And Goldman Sachs analyst Fei Fang upgraded NIO to a “Buy” rating from “Neutral.”
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Price#Bwen#Tax Credit#Broadwind Disclaimer
pulse2.com

CTXS Stock: $90 Price Target From Morgan Stanley

The shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) have received a $90 price target from Morgan Stanley. These are the details. The shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) have received a $90 price target from Morgan Stanley. And Morgan Stanley analyst Sanjit Singh assigned an “Equal Weight” rating to the company shares.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

First of all, no stock capable of quintupling your money in just over three years is a low-risk investment, so keep that in mind as we go on. And yes, as odd as it may seem, 2025 isn't much more than three years into the future. Having said that, there certainly are some impressive companies that could deliver this kind of return -- or more -- in a relatively short time frame if things go well.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
pulse2.com

OSMT Stock: Why It Fell By Over 35% This Week

The stock price of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: OSMT) fell by over 35% this past week. This is why it happened. The stock price of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: OSMT) fell by over 35% this past week. Investors are responding negatively to Osmotica Pharmaceuticals recently announcing the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 14 million ordinary shares of the company and warrants to buy up to 14 million ordinary shares at a public offering price of $2.50 per share and accompanying warrant.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Surefire Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Crash

A laundry list of tailwinds suggest a double-digit drop could be on the horizon. Historically, every crash or correction has been a buying opportunity for patient investors. This stock trio has an excellent track record of making investors richer over time. Most folks won't be thrilled to hear this, but...
STOCKS
investing.com

4 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy for Q4 2021

The market is experiencing raging volatility due to factors like index rebalancing, portfolio adjustments, high inflation, and debt ceiling concerns. With a temporary rise in the debt limit, the possibility of a default still hovers. As experts expect a correction in the near term, dividend stocks such as Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), Dow Inc. (DOW), and Sysco Corp (SYY), offering a stable income stream, could be solid bets now.Driven by investors’ concerns over rising inflation and U.S.-China trade tensions, the dollar eased, and a gauge of global equity markets fell on Monday. "In the past, escalation of U.S.-China trade tensions has sparked risk off among investors," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex. Moreover, the U.S. Senate temporarily raised the $28.4 trillion debt limit to avoid a potential default. This gives the administration a timeframe of eight weeks to address the issue. This, combined with seasonal factors like index rebalancing and portfolio adjustments, are leading to heightened market volatility.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Energy stocks enjoy broad rally as crude oil futures top $80 a barrel

Energy stocks enjoyed a broad rally Friday, as crude oil futures peeked above the $80-per-barrel level for the first time in seven years. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF climbed 2.8%, with all 21 of its equity components trading higher. Eight of the S&P 500's top gainers Friday are energy stocks. Among the best performers, shares of APA Corp. ran up 5.2%, Pioneer Natural Resources Co. advanced 4.5%, EOG Resources Inc. climbed 4.3%, Diamondback Energy Inc. rallied 4.2% and ConocoPhillips tacked on 4.0%. Meanwhile, continuous crude oil futures rose to an intraday high of $80.11 a barrel, the highest price seen since November 2014, before paring some gains to be up 1.8% at $79.70 a barrel in morning trading.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

NerdWallet files for an IPO, with stock expected to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker "NRDS."

NerdWallet Inc., the California-based financial guidance provider, filed Friday for an initial public offering. The company has not yet determined the number of shares it will offer or the expected pricing for the IPO, but said it expects its stock to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "NRDS." Chief Executive Tim Chen, who founded the company in 2009, will have Class A shares, which are entitled to one vote per share, and Class B shares, entitled to 10 votes per share, after the IPO is completed. Chief Executive Tim Chen, who founded the company in 2009, currently owns...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

AvidXchange raises expected pricing range of IPO, boosting

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. could raise up to $44 million more than it previously expected, as the North Carolina-based provider of accounts payable automation software raised the estimated pricing range of its initial public offering. The company said it is still offering 22.0 million shares in the IPO, which is now expected to price between $23 and $25 a share, up from a previous estimate of between $21 and $23 a share, as the company could raise up to $550 million. The new pricing range implies the company could now be valued at up to $4.78 billion, up from a previous estimate of $4.40 billion. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has inched up less than 0.1% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 2.0%.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy