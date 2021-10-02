BWEN Stock Price: Why It Increased Over 14%
The stock price of Broadwind Inc (NASDAQ: BWEN) increased by over 14% in the previous trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of the diversified precision manufacturer of specialized components and solutions serving global markets Broadwind Inc (NASDAQ: BWEN) increased by over 14% in the previous trading session. Investors are responding positively to Broadwind announcing that the company had received over $12 million in new tower orders from multiple wind turbine customers.pulse2.com
