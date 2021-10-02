CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Mid-Ohio Indy Lights: Kirkwood wins Race 1, has one hand on title

By David Malsher-Lopez
Motorsport.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn qualifying, the Andretti Autosport driver was over 0.3sec clear of his title rival, David Malukas of HMD Motorsport, who nonetheless overperformed to qualify on the front row at a track where Andretti cars appear to have an advantage. But he had no real answer for Kirkwood’s pace, and the...

www.motorsport.com

Comments / 0

Related
Autoweek.com

Kevin Harvick's Fall From Grace Has Not Been Pretty

Chase Elliott likely contributed to Kevin Harvick ’s 29th consecutive loss this year, and that makes a clash between the two at Bristol a semi-big deal. Accusations and threats and finger pointing are routine at Bristol … and generally quickly forgotten. The bottom line is that when Elliott and Harvick...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Elliott wishes Harvick a 'merry offseason' after Roval run-in

At Bristol, Elliott cut down a tire after contact with Harvick while they battled it out for the race lead. He returned to the race off the lead lap and deliberately held up the No. 4 car, allowing his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson to steal the race win. This sparked a fiery post-race confrontation between the two former champions.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danial Frost
Person
David Malukas
Person
Sting
NBC Sports

What drivers said after Charlotte Roval

A look at what drivers said following Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff elimination race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval:. Kyle Larson (playoffs) – WINNER: “It’s so satisfying because I really did not think that we were going to have a shot to win today. Had a lot of different emotions throughout the middle portions of that race, thinking that ‘This is so depressing and sad and crazy that I’m going to lose my shot at a championship because of an alternator issue, to, ‘OK, now we got it fixed, let’s try to get away with a top 15 finish, keeping all the fenders on it.’ I was passing some cars. We had a really good green flag cycle. I’m trying to look at the big screen. I see Denny coming up on my mirror. I’m like judging off of that, ‘OK, I think I’m towards the front here now. Man, I’d love to see a caution come out.’ Then it all worked out. Not that many people stayed out with him. I knew he was in trouble. I had just a lot of stuff work out for us. William (Byron) having to go through the backstretch chicane that allowed us to get to second. From then on I was like, ‘We really have a good shot to win now.’ Just a wild range of emotions all race long. Just crazy that I’m sitting here talking to all of you.”
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

William Byron's NASCAR playoff chances end "at a full rage"

Byron established early in Sunday’s race at the Charlotte Roval that he had a car capable of winning on the 2.28-mile, 17-turn road course. He ended up leading the most laps (30) of any driver and late in the final stage he was running down leader Denny Hamlin and Tyler Reddick, who was running second.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Silverstone BTCC: Butcher takes race one win after pass on Ingram

Butcher’s pole position slot had been coated in oil and then water after a spillage in the preceding race, and he lost the advantage at the getaway to fellow front-row starter Tom Ingram. But Butcher’s Speedworks Motorsport-run Corolla soon homed in on the bootlid of Ingram’s Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Mid Ohio Indy Lights#Sec#Hmd Motorsport
theScore

Larson wins at Charlotte, Round of 8 set for Cup Series playoffs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Larson rallied from early electrical issues Sunday to win for the seventh time this season and storm into the third round of NASCAR's playoffs. Larson's victory on The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway ended a topsy-turvy day for Hendrick Motorsports. Larson and reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott moved into the round of eight, but Alex Bowman and William Byron were eliminated and Elliott was nearly sabotaged by a vengeful Kevin Harvick.
CHARLOTTE, NC
centralnewyorkmotorsports.com

KYLE LARSON CLOSER TO TRIPLE CROWN WITH WILLIAMS GROVE WIN

MECHANICSBURG, PA – It’s been seven weeks since Kyle Larson last raced a Sprint Car, but that didn’t matter. On Friday at Williams Grove Speedway, the Elk Grove, CA superstar picked up right where he left off in August: in victory lane. His pursuit of the triple crown sweep, something...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
Motorsport.com

Vital weekend for Indy Lights’ new IndyCar aces-in-waiting

Between them, Kirkwood and Malukas have won 16 of the 18 rounds of the Indy Lights presented by Cooper Tires championship held so far, with Kirkwood’s utter domination of the double-header at Laguna Seca pushing the victory tally to 9-7 in his favor. That has created a healthy 15-point margin at the top of the table but it is by no means a lock for Kirkwood, since there are 64 points on offer across the two rounds at Mid-Ohio this weekend.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
Observer-Dispatch

Stephen Rathbun, Savannah Boucher win Boilermaker Road Race titles

The Boilermaker Road Race’s 15K had a more distinct feel this year. Stephen Rathbun, originally from Syracuse, and Savannah Boucher, a standout runner and New Hartford graduate, didn’t mind. Without the usual elite international runners in this altered fall Boilermaker, Rathbun and Boucher can claim being the race’s first Americans...
UTICA, NY
racer.com

2021 Road to Indy season preparing to wrap up at Mid-Ohio

More than $3 million in prizes and scholarships will be up for grabs when the 2021 season of Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires competition concludes this weekend, October 2-3, with a return visit to the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio. All three steps on the open-wheel...
MOTORSPORTS
WSYX ABC6

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course announces 2022 racing schedule

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course has announced its racing schedule for 2022, which features five weekends of racing. The road course's 61st season of racing will include a new feature - the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, which will race on the 13-turn track on July 9.
MOTORSPORTS
speedsport.com

Roe Tops Finale, Rasmussen Secures Indy Pro 2000 Title

LEXINGTON, Ohio – The Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires season concluded Sunday with a thrilling VP Racing Lubricants Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio Presented by Cooper Tires. The 18th and final race of the Indy Pro 2000 season was held in tricky, drying conditions and witnessed three different leaders before Irishman James Roe burst through to the front, then narrowly held off charging Englishman Enaam Ahmed (Juncos Racing) to claim a superb maiden victory. The day was even more memorable for Turn 3 Motorsport principal Peter Dempsey, who earlier had guided Josh Green to his – and the team’s – first-ever Road to Indy win in the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship finale.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Rasmussen on the brink of Indy Pro 2000 title with Mid-Ohio win

An unexpected but hard-earned victory for Denmark’s Christian Rasmussen in this afternoon’s VP Racing Lubricants Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio Presented by Cooper Tires was almost enough to ensure the Jay Howard Driver Development star this year’s Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires. All Rasmussen, from Copenhagen, Denmark, who won last year’s Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship crown, now needs is to start tomorrow’s 18th and final race of the season to assure himself of a second successive Road to Indy championship and a scholarship valued at over $700,000 to graduate into Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires in 2022.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Kirkwood clinches Indy Lights crown as Lundqvist wins wet finale

Swedish rookie Linus Lundqvist dominated today’s final Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires race of the season for Global Racing Group with HMD Motorsports in tricky wet conditions as Andretti Autosport’s Kyle Kirkwood (pictured above) cruised home in fifth to assure himself of the series title. Kirkwood, 22, from Jupiter, Fla., also secured a scholarship valued at over $1.3 million to ensure entry into a minimum of three NTT IndyCar Series races in 2022, including the 106th Indianapolis 500.
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy