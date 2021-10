The leaves are changing color, and the weather's getting cooler. But the most important sign that the fall season is finally starting? The return of Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte. This year, the coffeehouse chain brought back its popular drink in August alongside the other new fall drinks making their debut. But Starbucks isn't the only company that's been releasing pumpkin spice items each fall. If you head over to Aldi, you'll find plenty of pumpkin spice products lining the shelves. Interestingly, there's a scientific reason that explains why pumpkin spice is such a popular flavor, and there's also some history about this particular spice you might not know.

