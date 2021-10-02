Two Top Ten Showdowns, Oklahoma on the Ropes, and the Best Slate of Mid-Afternoon College Football Games All Season

With Ohio State not kicking off until the mid-afternoon, here are a host of other college football matchups around the country we have our eyes on this Saturday. Last week's upset of Texas A&M by Arkansas was hardly a shocker for college football fans that have been paying attention to the Razorbacks this season. Aside from the fact that the Aggies were widely considered overrated and the game took place on a neutral field, Arkansas has looked the part of a two-way dominant team all season long.