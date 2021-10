Veteran Philippine journalist Maria Ressa said on Friday that her Nobel Peace Prize win shows that "nothing is possible without facts", referring to the links between democracy and freedom of expression. "A world without facts means a world without truth and trust," Ressa said during a livestreamed interview with her news website Rappler. The outspoken critic of President Rodrigo Duterte expressed "shock" at the award and said Rappler, the news outlet she co-founded, "would just keep doing what we're doing." Ressa and Rappler have faced multiple criminal charges and investigations after publishing stories critical of Duterte's policies, including his bloody drug war.

WORLD ・ 3 DAYS AGO