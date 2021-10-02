CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
17 NFL Representatives Attending Ohio State's Game at Rutgers, Including Titans GM Jon Robinson and Former Buckeye Running Back Warren Ball

Cover picture for the article17 representatives from 13 NFL teams are attending Ohio State‘s fifth game of the season at Rutgers on Saturday. Two representatives each from the Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and New York Giants and one representative each from the Cleveland Browns, Arizona Cardinals, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, Green Bay Packers, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers are attending Saturday's game.

