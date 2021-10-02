Morrisons' board recommends CD&R 287 pence per share offer

LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The board of British supermarket Morrisons on Saturday recommended a 287 pence per share offer from U.S. private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, valuing the UK’s no. 4 grocer at $10 billion.

CD&R had earlier won an auction for the UK company, beating a consortium led by the Softbank owned Fortress Investment Group which offered a penny less per share. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Catherine Evans)