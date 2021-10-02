CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrisons' board recommends CD&R 287 pence per share offer

LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The board of British supermarket Morrisons on Saturday recommended a 287 pence per share offer from U.S. private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, valuing the UK’s no. 4 grocer at $10 billion.

CD&R had earlier won an auction for the UK company, beating a consortium led by the Softbank owned Fortress Investment Group which offered a penny less per share. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Related
Axios

CD&R wins auction for British supermarket chain Morrisons

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice won the auction for British supermarket chain Morrisons (LSE: MRW) with a £7 billion bid. Why it matters: This was a photo finish, with CD&R beating out SoftBank-owned Fortress Investment Group by just one pence per share (287 vs. 286). Buzz is already building that Fortress...
BUSINESS
foodmanufacture.co.uk

Morrisons board back auction winner CD&R

Morrisons supermarket's board has backed a winning £7.1bn bid at auction on 2 October by CD&R, the US private equity outfit advised by former Tesco chief executive Sir Terry Leahy. The entire offer is worth £9.8bn, including net debt, constituting 287p per share. It beat rival bidder Fortress Investment Group's...
RETAIL
rigzone.com

CD&R Weighs IPO of Motor Fuel Group

Clayton Dubilier & Rice is considering an initial public offering of Motor Fuel Group Ltd., one of the U.K.'s largest independent gas station operators, according to people familiar with the matter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice is considering an initial public offering of Motor Fuel Group Ltd., one of the U.K.’s...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Morrisons-CD&R shareholder vote set for Oct. 19

LONDON (Reuters) – Shareholders in British supermarket group Morrisons will vote on the 7 billion pound ($10 billion) takeover offer from U.S. private equity group Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) on October 19, the company said on Monday. ($1 = 0.7311 pounds) (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by James Davey)
RETAIL
MarketWatch

Asos shares tumble after profit warning and CEO departure

Fashion retailer Asos plunged 15% in early London trading after a profit warning and announcing the surprise departure of its chief executive. Citing supply-chain issues and higher costs, Asos said fiscal year adjusted pretax profit would fall to a range of £110 million to £140 million, from £193.6 million in the August-ending fiscal year, with first half sales in the single-digit growth range. Chief Executive Officer Nick Beighton has agreed to step down, and that Ian Dyson will become its next chairman.
BUSINESS
