Kilmer, Schatz Reintroduce Legislation to Protect Federal Workers During Government Shutdowns
A press release from Office of Rep. Derek Kilmer. On. Sept. 30, U.S. Representative Derek Kilmer (WA-06) and U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) reintroduced the Federal Employee Civil Relief Act to protect federal workers and their families from foreclosures, evictions, and loan defaults during a government shutdown. The Federal Employee Civil Relief Act would enable government employees and contractors to postpone payment obligations during a shutdown and for 30 days afterward.thesubtimes.com
Comments / 0