ARLINGTON, Texas – The final numbers will say Jalen Hurts played a good game. He didn’t. As center Jason Kelce said afterward when informed that Hurts took all the blame for a 41-21 drubbing to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night: “Obviously we all know that’s not true. Whenever you get beat like that, it’s everybody. Losses like that don’t happen just because of one guy, but that is the way you would expect Jalen Hurts to feel.”

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO