Wolves 2-1 Newcastle: Hwang Hee-chan scores match-winning double - after two assists from Raul Jimenez - to give Bruno Lage his first home win in the Premier League as Steve Bruce remains winless
Newcastle's winless start to the Premier League season stretched to seven games as Hwang Hee-chan’s first goals at Molineux heaped more pressure on Steve Bruce. Hwang scored in each half to ensure Wolves edged a chaotic contest between two flawed teams, after Newcastle substitute Jeff Hendrick had equalised in controversial fashion shortly before the interval.www.chatsports.com
