Premier League

Wolves 2-1 Newcastle: Hwang Hee-chan scores match-winning double - after two assists from Raul Jimenez - to give Bruno Lage his first home win in the Premier League as Steve Bruce remains winless

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewcastle's winless start to the Premier League season stretched to seven games as Hwang Hee-chan’s first goals at Molineux heaped more pressure on Steve Bruce. Hwang scored in each half to ensure Wolves edged a chaotic contest between two flawed teams, after Newcastle substitute Jeff Hendrick had equalised in controversial fashion shortly before the interval.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

