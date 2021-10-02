Wolves 2-1 Newcastle: Hwang Hee-chan scores match-winning double - after two assists from Raul Jimenez - to give Bruno Lage his first home win in the Premier League as Steve Bruce remains winless

Raul Jimenez says he felt his first goal for Wolves in 336 days was “coming” and it felt “really good” as he scored the winner in a 1-0 victory against Southampton.The forward had time away from the game after he fractured his skull and had a bleed inside his brain after he clashed heads with then-Arsenal defender David Luiz last season. The star remained out for the rest of the campaign and returned to action in the 21/22 pre-season.He is now back on the scoresheet and delivered Wolves’ second Premier League win of the season at St. Mary’s.“I knew the...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO