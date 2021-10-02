Badgers' Graham Mertz, Jake Ferguson sidelined with chest injuries against Michigan
University of Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz left Saturday's game against Michigan in the third quarter after absorbing a sack that appeared to injure his left side. Mertz went into the injury tent on the Badgers' sideline after staying down on the field after the hit just 51 seconds into the third quarter. After leaving, he went to the Badgers' locker room accompanied by an athletic trainer.www.mainstreet-nashville.com
