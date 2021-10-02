CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Badgers' Graham Mertz, Jake Ferguson sidelined with chest injuries against Michigan

By TODD D. MILEWSKI tmilewski@madison.com
mainstreet-nashville.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversity of Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz left Saturday's game against Michigan in the third quarter after absorbing a sack that appeared to injure his left side. Mertz went into the injury tent on the Badgers' sideline after staying down on the field after the hit just 51 seconds into the third quarter. After leaving, he went to the Badgers' locker room accompanied by an athletic trainer.

www.mainstreet-nashville.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Southwest Airlines cancels more than 1,000 weekend flights

NEW YORK -- Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds of flights over the weekend, blaming the woes on air traffic control issues and weather. The airline canceled more than 1,000 flights, or 28% of its schedule, as of 5 p.m. ET Sunday, according to flight tracker FlightAware. That was the highest rate by far of the major U.S. airlines. Next in line were Allegiant and Spirit, which had respectively canceled 5% and 4% of their flights on Sunday, according to the flight tracker. American Airlines canceled 2% of its flights.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NBC News

Sticky situation: Navy engineer accused of trying to pass intel in peanut butter sandwich

A U.S. Navy engineer who allegedly hid restricted information about nuclear-powered submarines in a peanut-butter sandwich faces espionage-related charges, according to federal court documents unsealed Sunday. Jonathan Toebbe, 42, was arrested Saturday in West Virginia on suspicion of conspiracy to communicate restricted data and other crimes, federal prosecutors in the...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Michigan College Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Michigan Sports
Reuters

Texan vying for governor slams COVID vaccine mandates from hospital

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Conservative firebrand and Texas Republican gubernatorial candidate Allen West was receiving care for COVID-19 in a hospital on Sunday, he said on Twitter, noting that his experience with the illness had strengthened his opposition to vaccine mandates. West, 60, served as chairman of the Republican Party...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Brown
Reuters

Iraq counts votes after lowest ever election turnout

BAGHDAD, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Vote counting was underway in Iraq on Monday, a day after a record low turnout in a parliamentary election, reflecting what many Iraqis said was a loss of faith in the country's democratic process and political class. The turnout in Sunday's election was 41%, the...
ELECTIONS
The Hill

Taliban say US will provide aid, but not recognition, after Doha talks

The Taliban announced Sunday following talks in Qatar that the United States would not be formally recognizing the Taliban but would be providing humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, The Associated Press reported. The Doha talks were the first face-to-face meetings between senior representatives of the Taliban and a U.S. delegation since...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy