CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Johnson tells haulage industry it can no longer rely on cheap immigrant drivers

By Video
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago

Boris Johnson has issued a fresh warning to the road haulage industry that it cannot expect to rely on cheap immigrant labour in future.

Speaking on the eve of the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, the Prime Minister said he wanted to end the UK’s reliance on low-wage foreign workers and for it to become “a well-paid, well-skilled, highly productive economy”.

His comments came after the Government announced it was extending 5,000 temporary visas being offered to foreign lorry drivers amid warnings of shortages on the shelves in the run-up to Christmas.

They include 300 bespoke visas for tanker drivers who will be able to come into the UK “immediately” amid claims the fuel crisis is getting worse in some parts of the country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nfhtz_0cFFroSW00
Boris Johnson has said the situation on forecourts is ‘stabilising’ (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)

Speaking during a visit to Leeds General Infirmary, Mr Johnson said the situation on forecourts was “stabilising” after days of filling stations running dry due to panic buying.

He said some 200 troops, including 100 military drivers, were being deployed from Monday to support the supply effort as it was important to take “all possible precautions”.

But while the Government was keeping the situation regarding visas under review, Mr Johnson made clear his determination to resist further pressure from the haulage industry and other sectors to ease the immigration rules.

“Of course we keep everything under review but what we don’t want to do is go back to a situation in which we basically allowed the road haulage industry to be sustained with a lot of low-wage immigration that meant that wages didn’t go up and the quality of the job didn’t go up,” he said.

“The weird thing is now, that people don’t want to go into the road haulage industry, don’t want to be lorry drivers, precisely because you have that mass immigration approach that held wages down, that held the quality of the job down.”

“I think what the UK shouldn’t be doing is to continue to try to be a low-wage, low-skills, low-productivity economy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U3YXS_0cFFroSW00
Boris Johnson and Health Secretary Sajid Javid (left), visit the construction site of the new children’s hospital at Leeds General Infirmary (Christopher Furlong/PA) (PA Wire)

“People don’t want that. They want us to be a well-paid, well-skilled, highly productive economy and that’s where we’re going.”

Earlier, the Petrol Retailers Association said that while the fuel situation was easing in Scotland, the North of England and the Midlands, elsewhere it was deteriorating.

PRA chairman Brian Madderson – representing independent retailers – said it remains a “really big problem” in London and the South East, where long queues continue to be reported.

He told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme: “In London and the South East and possibly parts of eastern England, if anything it had got worse.”

Mr Madderson welcomed deployment of military drivers but said in it would not be a “major panacea” given the volumes they would be able carry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y1uuj_0cFFroSW00
Some filling stations remain closed due to the shortages (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Wire)

He said the most effective measure would be the “prioritisation” of deliveries to filling stations in the worst hit areas.

Mr Madderson also warned that rising world oil prices mean motorists should expect higher prices at the pumps when filling stations are replenished.

“Expect anything from 1, 2 or even 3p a litre increases at the pump. This is not profiteering. This is genuine wholesale price increases causes by global factors,” he said.

The fuel crisis was triggered by reports that a shortage of tanker drivers had led a number of BP filling stations to close because they had run dry.

Overall it is estimated that the country faces a shortage of about 100,000 lorry drivers.

Ministers have blamed the problems on the Covid pandemic which led to tens of thousands of HGV tests being cancelled last year.

On Friday Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer warned the shortages were threatening to “ruin” Christmas again.

He called on Mr Johnson to recall Parliament, currently suspended for the party conference season, so emergency legislation could be rushed through to ensure foreign drivers received their visas in time.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Treasury accuses business secretary of ‘making things up’ in interview about gas crisis

An internal row over the government's response to the gas and energy crisis erupted into the open in dramatic fashion on Sunday afternoon. Kwasi Kwarteng, the business secretary, had told broadcasters in the morning that the Treasury was in talks with the energy industry to work out ways to help it through the crisis.But the seemingly benign suggestion apparently provoked fury at Rishi Sunak’s department.Treasury sources told Sky News: “This is not the first time the BEIS secretary has made things up in interviews. To be crystal clear, the Treasury are not involved in any talks.”The barbed outburst prompts questions...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

France accuses UK of failing to pay £54m it promised to tackle migrant crossings

“Not one euro” has been paid by the UK to tackle migrant crossings in the Channel, France has claimed.In a visit to Dunkirk on Saturday, French interior minister Gerald Darmanin urged Britain to keep its word and pay the £54m it pledged to support French efforts in preventing crossings. “We are asking the British to keep their promises of financing because we are holding the border for them,” he saidMr Darmanin also called on Britain to take measures to reduce its “attractiveness” for migrants without residency papers, without elaborating. “We are speaking of human beings. There are children, babies who...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: Energy crisis crunch talks to continue as Kwarteng cleared of ‘telling porkies’

Pressure is mounting on ministers to commit to “immediate action” and continue talks with energy bosses in a bid to stop costs soaring and more companies going under.Kwasi Kwarteng held talks with industry leaders last week, and ministers and officials are set to continue speaking with businesses on Monday and throughout the week. Business minister Lee Rowley will lead the meeting later this afternoon, the BBC reports, not Mr Kwarteng.Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Dave Dalton, chief executive at British Glass, said a meeting on Friday had started the process of asking for support. It comes as...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

UK to present EU with new plans for Northern Ireland Brexit deal

The British government is to present the EU with a new legal text to rewrite the Northern Ireland Brexit protocol signed by Boris Johnson just two years ago.The UK wants to change the agreement it negotiated for Northern Ireland because it says it is not working – and wants to remove the role for the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in the accord.But the EU says the fundamental treaty cannot be renegotiated.Northern Ireland has been hit by shortages of goods, and community tensions have risen over the accord, with threats being made against staff at ports.In a speech in Lisbon...
EUROPE
AFP

Green energy springs from abandoned UK coalmine

Dawdon coalmine in northeast England was abandoned three decades ago, but is being brought back to life as the unlikely setting for a green energy revolution. - Industrial revolution turns green - "We are taking what was from the industrial revolution -- and we're using it for the green revolution," Wilkes told AFP. Heat from the water has so far only been used for the heating of the facility.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Rail ‘betrayal’ for north and Midlands despite Boris Johnson levelling-up promises

The government is to offer the north and Midlands a cut-price “bare minimum” of railway upgrades despite Boris Johnson’s promise this week to “level up” the country outside London, The Independent understands.Local transport chiefs now expect to receive a severely pared-back version of the Northern Powerhouse Rail scheme, and for ministers to effectively shelve plans for a high-speed cross-country link through the east Midlands.The government has been drawing up plans for new connections outside London in consultation with local leaders – but insiders familiar with discussions now expect virtually every major city across the north and Midlands to be...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bp#Haulage#Uk#Conservative Party#Government#Leeds General Infirmary
The Independent

Sausage wars: EU to lift ban on British bangers to smooth Northern Ireland talks, reports say

The EU is expected to lift a ban on sausages made in Britain being sold in Northern Ireland as part of proposals to improve post-Brexit trading arrangements, with plans to “dramatically” reduce the level of checks on goods, according to reports.European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic announced this week that the EU was preparing to table “far-reaching proposals” aimed at reducing trade friction related to the Irish Sea.It has been reported that Mr Sefcovic will table four papers on Wednesday to improve the Northern Ireland Protocol, with measures to address the availability of UK-approved medicines and inspections on meat,...
ECONOMY
The Independent

‘They need us’: French minister says Paris will ‘hold firm’ in fishing dispute as he blasts ‘failed Brexit’

France will “hold firm” in a dispute with Britain over fishing licences, a minister has said as he launched a stinging attack on what he described as the UK's failed Brexit.London and Paris are embroiled in a war of words after the UK government last month granted just 12 licences to small French boats to fish in British coastal waters.Scores of requests had been made. UK government officials defended the decision, saying it was a “reasonable” approach and fully in line with the UK’s commitments set out in the Trade and Cooperation Agreement.But the move infuriated Paris, with one government...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

PM appoints former Tesco boss as adviser to help ease supply chain crisis

Boris Johnson has appointed former Tesco chief executive Sir Dave Lewis as a supply chain adviser to fix both the immediate crisis facing a number of British industries and prevent future chaos.Sir Dave, who stepped down from the supermarket giant in September last year after turning around its fortunes following its major accounting scandal, will work with the Prime Minister and the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Stephen Barclay, as it was revealed around one in six adults in Britain have been unable to buy essential food items in the last fortnight.Some 17% of adults said they had not...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
BBC

Business is not the bogeyman, firms tell Boris Johnson

Firms and business groups have criticised the government for what they see as a lack of action to help fix supply chain shortages. During his speech at the Conservative Party, Boris Johnson said a high-wage, high-skilled economy was being created in the wake of Brexit and the pandemic. But one...
ECONOMY
95.5 FM WIFC

UK’s Sunak says it’s his duty to tell Johnson not to overspend

LONDON (Reuters) – British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday that part of his job was to tell Prime Minister Boris Johnson not to overspend after reports that he told Johnson he would cut up his credit card. “I think that was an old thing, but I think that’s...
ECONOMY
republicmonews.com

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson: No More ‘Uncontrolled Immigration’

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated on Sunday that he would not again resort to “uncontrolled immigration” as a response to gas, fuel, and Christmas food problems. This reportedly alludes to tension, which is part of a phase of post-Brexit adjustment. At the beginning of his Conservative Party’s conference, the PM needed again to defend his government against remonstrances from retailers cautioning of Christmas shortages, people unable to get petrol for their cars, and gas companies grappling with a surge in wholesale prices.
IMMIGRATION
Washington Times

Johnson won’t ease Brexit immigration curbs despite gas woes

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he will not ease Brexit-related rules on immigration to address a lack of truck drivers that has led to long lines at gas stations and fears retailers will be unable to stock the stores for the coming holiday season. As he prepared for his...
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Boris Johnson: No 'uncontrolled immigration' to solve driver shortage

Boris Johnson has said the "big lever marked uncontrolled immigration" would not be pulled in order to to solve the UK's shortage of skilled drivers. Speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr, the prime minister said some ''controlled'' immigration to address the problem was "entirely sensible".
IMMIGRATION
Shropshire Star

Kwarteng hits out at low-wage firms relying on cheap immigrant workers

The Business Secretary said the Brexit vote was a rejection of the old ‘low-wage, high-immigration’ model. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has hit out at employers seeking to keep wages down through the use of cheap immigrant labour. Mr Kwarteng said the economy is going through a period of “transition” as...
IMMIGRATION
Telegraph

Blame haulage industry not Brexit for fuel shortage, says Tory MP

Fewer than 10,000 European lorry drivers left the UK workforce after Brexit, official statistics have revealed, despite claims Brexit is to blame for the crisis. Figures from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) show that only one in five drivers to have left the profession since the referendum were EU nationals.
WORLD
Telegraph

Letters: It’s not Brexit to blame for the lack of HGV drivers but the short-sighted haulage industry

SIR – I am perplexed as to why so many people are blaming the Government for the shortage of HGV drivers. Surely it is the responsibility of any industry to ensure it has an adequate workforce, and I do not believe that there were 100,000 – the size of the shortage estimated by the Road Haulage Association – European drivers who have all gone home as a result of Brexit.
TRAFFIC
newschain

newschain

39K+
Followers
95K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy