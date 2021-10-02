CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

What channel is the BC game on at 7:30?

tigernet.com
 8 days ago

You could have easily checked google, espn, the TV Guide (in your case) …. The upper right of this webpage always has the upcoming Clemson schedule. It gives the date and time for the game and also gives the network for the game. This week it is the ACC Network (ACCN). If you don't get the ACCN, change your provider. Dish is good, channel 402. There are also other providers that have the ACCN. Most games are on ESPN and ABC. Some games are on ACCNX which is on the internet. Comcast sux.

alabamanews.net

AP Top 25 Poll: Auburn Rises to No. 18; Alabama, Georgia Still at the Top

Alabama and Georgia remain the top two teams in The Associated Press college football poll after a week in which nine ranked teams lost. Auburn (4-1) has risen for the second straight week. The Tigers are now No. 18 with their 24-19 victory at LSU. Alabama (5-0) dismantled Ole Miss 42-21, though the Crimson Tide lost five first-place votes to second-ranked Georgia, which shut out Arkansas 37-0.
ALABAMA STATE
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

High school football player quits team. Watch coach’s video response that went viral

The video testimonial by a high school football coach commending a player for quitting has gone viral on social media. Kurt Hines, the head coach at Coronado High School in California, posted the short video on Twitter on Wednesday after one of his players quit the team. The video has been liked more than 28,000 times and retweeted more than 3,000 times.
HIGH SCHOOL
The Spun

Auburn QB Bo Nix Has Blunt Message For Refs After Loss To Georgia

Bo Nix blasted the refs on Saturday night after Auburn’s loss to No. 2 Georgia. The Tigers, trailing 17-3, had a chance to make it a one-score game late in the first half. On fourth and goal, Nix threw a ball to one his receivers in the end-zone which fell incomplete. Auburn walked away without scoring a single point on the drive.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New Top 4 Rankings

Week 2 of the college football season is now behind us and while there weren’t many surprises, the one we had may wind up being the biggest of the season. Ohio State lost to Oregon over the weekend in a shocking upset, and that’s led ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit to make a major adjustment to his top 4.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Ohio State’s Attendance

Ohio State has consistently had one of the highest attendance numbers in college football. Ohio Stadium seats more than 100,000 fans, with the Buckeyes playing in front of a six-figure crowd nearly every week. This week is different, though. Ohio State is coming off a tough home loss to Oregon....
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
Fox News

Arch Manning recruitment coming down to 2 schools: reports

Arch Manning is going to be in the national spotlight for years to come and it goes beyond his famous last name as he’s proven to be one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation. Beyond reading defenses, Manning’s biggest selection is going to be where he decides...
FOOTBALL
Sporting News

What channel is Steelers vs. Packers on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 4 game

Coming off of two losses in a row, the Steelers will head to Lambeau Field to face the Packers, who are coming off of two wins in a row. The Steelers got off to a surprising start by upsetting the Bills in Week 1. From there, their next two performances were a major downgrade. Ben Roethlisberger has thrown three interceptions and been sacked six times in the last two games.
NFL
247Sports

Alabama at Mississippi State: Week 7 game time, TV channel announced

No. 1 Alabama’s road game against Mississippi State on Saturday, Oct. 16, will kick off at 6 p.m. CT and air on ESPN, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday morning. The Crimson Tide and Bulldogs will meet for the 106th overall time next week. Alabama leads the all-time series, 85-17-3,...
ALABAMA STATE
profootballnetwork.com

Thursday Night Football Tonight Week 5: What channel is the Rams vs. Seahawks game on?

Who kicks off Week 5 of the 2021 NFL regular season in Thursday Night Football tonight? The Los Angeles Rams prepare themselves for a date with the Seattle Seahawks and the 12th man at Lumen Field. Two NFC West heavyweights (they all seem to be in 2021) go head-to-head in what should be yet another fantastic Thursday Night Football matchup. What are the live streaming options, and what channel can you watch Thursday Night Football on tonight? Check below for all the information you need.
NFL
chatsports.com

What channel, time is the NFL game tonight? TV, kickoff, live stream for Packers vs 49ers

Green Bay Packers, National Football League, San Francisco 49ers, 1994 San Francisco 49ers season, San Francisco, Football Night in America, Santa Clara, NBC. The Green Bay Packers take on the San Francisco 49ers tonight on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. Click here to stream Packers vs 49ers live right now.
NFL

