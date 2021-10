The NHL’s Metropolitan Division is in a very interesting place as the 2021-22 season begins. The Pittsburgh Penguins, Washington Capitals and Philadelphia Flyers have been the mainstays of the division in recent years, with the Pens and Caps especially enjoying plenty of success. In recent years, though, the New York Islanders have established themselves as a legitimate Stanley Cup contender, while the New York Rangers and even the New Jersey Devils continue to rebuild their rosters with high hopes for the relatively near future.

