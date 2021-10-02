CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

This donut-shaped EDC is designed to cut through plastics to help streamline the recycling process!

By Shawn McNulty-Kowal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Donut Cutter is an EDC water bottle slicing tool designed to cut through hard plastics and streamline the recycling process. PET is the most common thermoplastic polymer resin in production today. Used in fibers for clothing, thermoforming for manufacturing, and most often in containers for foods and liquids like water bottles, PET is used to produce most of the plastic-based products in circulation today. Since PET plastics aren’t biodegradable, they end up in landfills following their use where they’ll remain for 500 to 1,000 years until they fully degrade.

Recycling-Supporting Plastic Cutters

The 'Donut Cutter' has been designed by Seoul-based BKID Co. as an everyday carry (EDC) accessory for those seeking out a way to better support plastic recycling when going through their daily routine. The device features a donut-shaped construction that incorporates a blade into the middle section and can be used for slicing through a wide range of plastic materials. This includes water bottle labels, caps and more that will help with the recycling process, while and preventing it from harming wildlife and aquatic life if it enters the environment.
These Engineers Have Invented an Entirely New Approach to Recycling Plastic

Our planet and everything that lives on it is buckling under the weight of all the plastic waste we're producing. The volume of these non-biodegradable materials discarded after use is only increasing, so we need new ways to tackle them, and fast. A new study demonstrates the proof-of-concept of an entirely new approach to plastic recycling, inspired by the way nature naturally 'recycles' the components of organic polymers present in our environment. The approach takes guidance from the fact that proteins within organic polymers are constantly broken down into parts and reassembled into different proteins, without losing the quality of the building blocks. In essence,...
From recycling to upcycling: A smarter way to deal with plastic

Globally only about 20% of waste plastics are recycled. Boosting that figure remains a challenge as recycling plastic cleanly can be expensive and usually produces lower-value products, often making it financially unviable. The new method from researchers at RMIT University can produce high-value products from plastic—carbon nanotubes and clean liquid...
PepsiCo to Cut Plastic Use by 50% in Sustainability Transformation

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. PepsiCo has announced a sustainability overhaul that it calls a...
Recycle plastic containers

Dear Heloise: When we have company over, we often have finger foods and dipping sauces. Instead of buying fancy little dishes for the dipping sauces, I reuse yogurt and pudding containers. I remove any paper labels they have on them, wash them and reuse them. When they have seen enough use and need to be replaced, I just toss them in the recycle bin for pickup by the city.
One Planet: How To Fix The Worsening Plastic Waste & Recycling Crisis

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we're discussing how to fix the recycling system and plastic pollution crisis in the US. Maine and Oregon recently enacted the country's first state laws requiring companies that create consumer packaging to pay for the costs of recycling it. Several other states, including New York, Maryland, and California are considering similar legislation.
Recycled Plastic Multi-Use Palettes

Fitglow Beauty's Refillable Palette is a new makeup product that helps to repurpose 45,000 plastic water bottles (all post-consumer plastic) and recycled paper. The four-shade compact made from PCR plastic features 12 multi-use pressed shades that are infused with nourishing ingredients like cloudberry seed oil, bamboo and squalane. The formula is not only vegan and cruelty-free but also powered by organic ingredients.
Column: Recycling can't tackle the plastic pandemic

Disposable face masks are creating a serious environmental problem that recycling efforts are not going to solve. In a world that consistently chooses convenience, single-use plastics are the default. These single-use options are increasing the amount of waste we produce worldwide and our environment is feeling the grave effects. The...
Lancaster company develops process to recycle leather

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster company has developed a process to recycle leather, and the founders say it's a way to help the environment. Tons of leather scraps are discarded each year by manufacturers of everything from boots to bags. Those scraps often end up in landfills. Sustainable Composites is...
Recycling District on Plastic Bag Recycling

The Recycling and Waste Reduction of Porter County says 2021 has seen a rise in plastic bag recycling contamination in Porter County. District officials say plastic bags shouldn’t be placed in curbside recycling as they can jam or damage the machines at local sorting facilities. The Recycling and Waste Reduction District of Porter County aims to educate and help residents connect the dots when it comes to plastic bag recycling.
Solar-powered Products designed to help you switch + upgrade to that eco-friendly lifestyle!

It’s 2021 and we need to get as eco-friendly as we can! We can no more continue living the way we always have, ignoring the needs of the environment and being insensitive to Mother Earth. Living a more conscious life also includes taking into consideration our energy sources. Curbing fossil fuel consumption has now become a priority, and we have a more positive energy source in mind as an alternative – the Sun! Solar power is taking the world by storm. Designers and architects are coming up with solar-powered products, homes, hotels, offices, and automobiles! Solar energy can be used to power almost every object we use in our day-to-day lives. Hence, we’ve curated a collection of product designs backed up by the sun for you – from a fleet of autonomous sail drones powered by the sun to a backpack with its own solar panel!
Recycle Your Plastic Takeout Utensils At Andersonville Farmers Market To Help Food Insecurity Nonprofit

ANDERSONVILLE — The Andersonville Chamber of Commerce is partnering with a Rogers Park food insecurity nonprofit to recycle and reuse plastic utensils. Neighbors can drop off takeout plastic utensils at the Andersonville Farmers Market, which runs Wednesdays through Oct. 20. WasteNot Compost will have a booth at the farmers market to collect plastic forks, knives and spoons for recycling or reuse.
