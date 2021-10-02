This donut-shaped EDC is designed to cut through plastics to help streamline the recycling process!
The Donut Cutter is an EDC water bottle slicing tool designed to cut through hard plastics and streamline the recycling process. PET is the most common thermoplastic polymer resin in production today. Used in fibers for clothing, thermoforming for manufacturing, and most often in containers for foods and liquids like water bottles, PET is used to produce most of the plastic-based products in circulation today. Since PET plastics aren't biodegradable, they end up in landfills following their use where they'll remain for 500 to 1,000 years until they fully degrade.
