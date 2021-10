Few bands are as consistent and unchanging as the Jonas Brothers. Just go to one of their 2021 concerts and you’ll be immediately transformed into who you were in 2008 — maybe a kid who just got off the bus and turns on Disney Channel to watch Camp Rock, or someone who scours through their CDs to listen to “Burnin’ Up” on repeat (I mean, who can blame you?). Their shows are a whirlwind of 2000s nostalgia mixed with an electrifying dash of 2019 pop — fans sing and dance along to the decade-old song “S.O.S” one minute and their more recent release “Rollercoaster” the next. The audience, full of millennials and older Gen-Zers, can be seen proudly sporting their t-shirts from the band’s iconic 2008 “Burnin’ Up Tour’’ while others (such as myself) don the newer 2021 tour merchandise. Regardless, the band’s strong musical foundations in 2000s boyband pop still appeals to their now-adult fans who appreciate the group’s consistent image and sound.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO